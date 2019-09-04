I kept hearing a buzz about a new restaurant opening in Benedict, so I thought I would check it out.
I called my friend Jason “Slim” Johnson and made arrangements to visit the Benedict Outpost Bar and Grill. Slim is a discerning and sagacious fellow whose opinions are valued by countless people.
We arrived early for lunch and visited with the owners — Mike Diekmann and his mother Nancy Jacobson. We ordered a pizza and a bacon cheeseburger basket each, and Nancy gave me a tour as the food was prepared.
Nancy did a great job decorating the restaurant that seats about 50 people. I particularly enjoyed the decor in the women’s restroom. There is not another restroom like it in Minnesota.
The food was delivered promptly, and it was tasty and well prepared. The burger was hand-patted and was filling. I enjoyed a diet Pepsi.
Slim, with his gourmet proclivities, enjoyed a German Blond beer.
The Benedict Outpost has a full bar and six beers on tap. It is open seven days a week. The menu includes sandwiches in the $8 to $10 range. There is also a wide selection of salads and pizzas available. The full menu is available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with pizza and appetizers available after 8. They also have a children’s menu.
The Outpost is located in beautiful downtown Benedict and is accessible from the bike and snowmobile trail.
Our verdict? You should check this place out. It has a comfortable vibe. The food is good and reasonably priced. The service is good and the people are friendly. And be sure to take a peek at the women’s restroom.
Editor’s note: On the Town, written by Cedar Point Realty in Walker Agent Mike Nelson, will periodically feature a dining establishment in the Leech Lake area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.