GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) announces that Frank Gangi, founder of Itasca Rack Company, has won the latest RINK Pitch Competition.
Five regional entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas to a judging panel for a chance to win startup funding May 11, at Rapids Brewing in Grand Rapids.
The RINK Pitch Competition, created by Innovate 218, IEDC’s Launch MN group, is a catalyst connecting start-up funders, innovators, entrepreneurs and creative talent to help showcase ideas and bring business ideas from concept into reality. A panel of judges weighs in to evaluate each business for innovation, marketability and potential for growth.
“The RINK has been an incredible method of supporting local startup opportunities,” said Tamara Lowney, IEDC President. “Innovate 218 is bringing innovative entrepreneurs into the room with experienced, savvy leaders looking to share their knowledge, support new ideas and drive economic growth. Our second RINK pitch competition was a resounding success.”
Judges listened to business pitches and evaluated each entrepreneur’s business idea’s viability, competitive advantages, market competition, intended target market, revenue model, business acumen, strategic value, and how the product solves a problem or need. The event was moderated by “referees” Tamara Lowney, President of IEDC, and Amanda Lamppa, Innovate 218 Project Manager.
Innovate 218 and a selection committee including Tamara Lowney, Amanda Lamppa, Innovate 218 Program Manager and a small panel, chose five entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to a panel of expert judges from around the region.
Participate in the Regional Culture of Entrepreneurship
All around northern Minnesota, incredible entrepreneurs, economic developers, investors and supporters are coming together to bring new businesses out of the idea stage and into reality. If you are ready to hone your business idea into a strategic business plan, consider taking our Lean Startup Innovation course, led by ILT Academy. The fall cohort will begin meeting Aug. 29.
The next RINK Pitch Competition is Nov. 29 at Pier B in Duluth. If you’re interested in participating in the RINK, strengthening your entrepreneurial skills, fine-tuning a business idea, investing capital or providing support or mentorship for regional entrepreneurs, reach out to Amanda Lamppa, Innovate 218 Program Manager, at alamppa@itascadv.org
