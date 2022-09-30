The Cass County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) and its Board of Directors recently celebrated a long-standing business with strong ties to Cass County.
Mike Paulus, executive director of the CCEDC, presented the award to a business that has been an economic stalwart of Cass County.
“Eveland’s, Inc./Scamp Trailers is the ideal recipient of the CCEDC Legacy Business Award,” Paulus said. “The flourishing business is a tremendous economic contributor to the county, through good jobs and ever-expanding capital investment. The economic impact aside, driving past their high-visibility location on Highway 371 and seeing the unique Scamp camper elicits daydreams of cross-country adventures. The camper is heart-warming and uniquely American.”
As a third-generation owner, Eveland’s, Inc./Scamp Trailers CEO Micah Eveland was on hand to receive the award, as was his father, second-generation owner Kent Eveland.
“We are truly honored to receive this award,” Micah Eveland stated. “Over the past 52 years it is exciting to see how the county and community have been continually growing and we are proud to be a part of it!”
The Cass County Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors created specific criteria for the award before pinpointing eligible companies in the county. Criteria include: primary or original location in Cass County and currently doing business in the county, must have employees, must be established for a minimum of 30 years, and must be a supporting member of the CCEDC.
The CCEDC board believes the Legacy Business Award honors a critical piece of a growing economy, “Eveland’s, Inc./Scamp Trailers deserves the Legacy Business Award because of its sustained contributions to the people of Cass County,” CCEDC board president Charles Blacklance stated. “Our board wants to honor those companies that have the proven historical, yet ongoing, economic impact on Cass County.”
The CCEDC Legacy Business Award is given annually. Past recipients include Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters, Pine River State Bank and First National Bank.
