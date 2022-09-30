Pictured are (from left) Bob Kangas, Randall Morrison, Kirsten Eggena, Jim Nagy, Shawn Olivier, Ryan Bengtson, Micah Eveland, Kent Eveland, Therese Eveland, Charles Black Lance and Mike Paulus.
Photo submitted

The Cass County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) and its Board of Directors recently celebrated a long-standing business with strong ties to Cass County.

Mike Paulus, executive director of the CCEDC, presented the award to a business that has been an economic stalwart of Cass County.

