Metal farmhouse stools.
Framed scenic oil painting.
Contemporary Scandinavian tray.
Donie wicker & wood rocking chair.
Vintage crates.
These are a few of the hundreds of items on display at a new second-hand boutique in Hackensack called Second Home. The shop that opens this Saturday offers home decor to appeal to a range of styles and to thrifters and non-thrifters, alike. You will discover both like-new items and some vintage pieces.
The shop is owned by Pequot Lakes resident Nichole Loukota. The store got its name from her vision for these specially-curated items to have a chance at a second home. “Plus the shop will become my second home,” Nikki laughed.
Providing a local, affordable place for people to find unique decor or even a jigsaw puzzle for a rainy day is a lot of fun. She’s fulfilling her dream job to shop for other people.
“I’m looking forward to seeing which of my favorites are shopper favorites. I’ve been tempted to take them home with me!” Nikki stated.
Second Home has a selection of carefully sourced items displayed in room-like arrangements to give the feeling of shopping in a home — from Cottagecore to Mid-Century Modern.
Nikki hopes folks will feel that they have gotten a deal. “Being a bargain shopper myself, I love the thrill of the hunt,” she said.
Second Home has a boutique feel at second-hand prices. Nikki shops primarily by visiting specialty stores and estate sales throughout the Twin Cities, Fargo, and even Sioux City, along with purchasing from private sellers. Consignment or donations for inventory are not the route she’s chosen.
If you see something you love, you’ll want to snag it because there aren’t duplicates. Much of the enjoyment for regulars will be in experiencing how the rooms change in style as lamps, vases, dishes, throw pillows, side tables, and wall art find second homes with clientele. If you’re looking for something in particular, Nikki is happy to keep an eye out on her sourcing excursions.
Second Home is located right on Highway 371 in Hackensack, easily accessible for the North Lakes area. Nikki, her husband Randy and extended family have been transforming the former Lucette’s Pizza location while retaining the original hardwood floors and stone fireplace. Dark green shiplap, linen curtains, wood-crafted checkout, pendant lights, and rugs welcome you into a different sort of thrifting experience.
The establishment, named Lucette’s Place, also houses Blue Ox Roastery. Bags of coffee will be available for purchase, and you can enjoy a cup of self-serve while shopping.
It’s a perfect place just down the road to find a gift, too. Choose a basket, add a bag of Blue Ox coffee, a card game, and a unique “little something.” Nikki invites shoppers to find a bit of home in the breadth of her specially-curated offerings.
Keep in the know by following Second Home on Facebook and Instagram. Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with extended hours starting in June. You may also message questions to nicholes2ndhome@gmail.com
