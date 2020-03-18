The University of Minnesota Extension has selected Staples to host the 2020 Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities (CEC) conference Sept. 10-11.
This community development initiative will bring together entrepreneurs, business leaders, economic development professionals, decision makers, and community champions to strengthen and broaden regional entrepreneurial networks. The 2019 conference, held in Waseca, hosted 142 attendees from 75 Minnesota communities.
The Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Conference features local success in providing support to entrepreneurs. The City of Staples has a long history of public and private partnerships to achieve its economic development goals. Highlights include a four-unit incubator building, managed by the Staples Economic Development Authority (SEDA), that provides new businesses with low rental fees and technical assistance. The community has also partnered with private developers to attract 115 housing units over the past three years and secured the development of a childcare center with public and private partners.
“We are very excited to be selected to host the Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities conference,” said Melissa Radermacher, economic development director for Staples. “This is a great opportunity to showcase our community.”
Information about the conference is available at https://z.umn.edu/CEC2020.
For more news from U of M Extension, visit www.extension.umn.edu/news or contact Extension Communications at extnews@umn.edu. University of Minnesota Extension is an equal opportunity educator and employer.
