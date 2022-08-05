Less than half a percent of companies today have existed for 100 years. Set to celebrate our 100 year anniversary in 2022, State Farm is on the doorstep of an incredible achievement — one that calls for some celebration, reflection, and an affirmation of what has made State Farm what it is and what it can be.

As we approach our 100th anniversary, we are continuing to not only meet our customers’ needs but expand on how we help more people in more ways. By remaining focused on our customers, growth, innovation, and our unique balance of agents and digital capabilities, we continue to define how customer’s evolving needs can not only be met, but exceeded.

