Less than half a percent of companies today have existed for 100 years. Set to celebrate our 100 year anniversary in 2022, State Farm is on the doorstep of an incredible achievement — one that calls for some celebration, reflection, and an affirmation of what has made State Farm what it is and what it can be.
As we approach our 100th anniversary, we are continuing to not only meet our customers’ needs but expand on how we help more people in more ways. By remaining focused on our customers, growth, innovation, and our unique balance of agents and digital capabilities, we continue to define how customer’s evolving needs can not only be met, but exceeded.
As associates, we all feel tremendous pride in how we’re helping more people than ever before while also navigating an ever-changing and dynamic environment. Our accomplishments are setting the stage for us to do even better things inside and outside of State Farm.
State Farm is a company that has not only endured for nearly 100 years, but also achieved tremendous success and been a market leader for decades.
Our success has always been a part of who we are: a common purpose to help people and a drive to be the best. Our common purpose isn’t just about being number one; it’s what our leadership enables. And no one has done more in this industry to help people than State Farm.
Everyone associated with State Farm — customers, communities, agents, employees and agent team members — all benefit from our strong leadership. The work we are all doing — from transformation and technology, operating model, attracting a talented workforce, to marketing strategies and alliances — goes back to one thing: delivering on our mission to help.
We’ve provided data, funding, and lobbying efforts across the country to make highways safer. More people wear seat belts because of State Farm. More children’s lives are saved in safety seats because of State Farm.
Hundreds of thousands of employees, agents, agent team members and retirees all rely on State Farm to enable them to enjoy life and provide for their families. Millions of customers trust us to protect their most important assets. They count on us to be there at some of their darkest times.
We know employees and customers alike increasingly want to work for and do business with companies that stand for something more than themselves — that make the world a better place — and that’s who we are at State Farm.
