Annette Theroux’s 25-year career in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) is being celebrated by her peers across the state for its passion, public service and leadership.
Based in Bemidji, Theroux is the winner of this year’s Minnesota GIS/LIS Consortium Lifetime achievement award. She led numerous GIS efforts that contributed to the greater good of the residents and industry in Minnesota, the results of which are tangible and continue to deliver for the state and its communities. These contributions were particularly valuable during her tenure on the Governor’s Council on Geographic Information.
Theroux’s career started with the USDA Forest Service on the Chippewa National Forest. A short time later, she joined Pro-West and Associates in Walker, where she worked for 24 years. She started as a technician, became an owner of Pro-West, and worked her way to CEO.
Over the years Theroux developed countless people and their careers, always made time for individuals looking to start or advance their careers in GIS. She lectured at Bemidji State University as an Adjunct Professor, contributing to growing a sustainable community of GIS professionals to continue the high standard of GIS in Minnesota.
“Annette’s work exemplifies a lifetime of engagement and contribution to the Minnesota geospatial community and beyond. Her work has inspired others to do the same. Lifetime engagement and a sense of volunteerism like Annette’s are the reasons the Minnesota geospatial community is held as a model other for others to pursue,” said Dan Ross, chief geographic information officer, State of Minnesota
The Minnesota GIS/LIS Consortium is a forum for communicating information to, and improving cooperation among, those interested in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Land Information Systems (LIS) in the State of Minnesota.
The consortium hosts annual statewide conferences and workshops, collaborates to recognize outstanding contributions of members and organizations, provides grants to support students and community-organized activities, and establishes committees that deal with specific GIS/LIS-related matters in Minnesota.
For more information, contact Hal Watson at hal.watson@state.mn.us or (651) 259-5508 or Michelle Trager at mtrager@co.rice.mn.us or (507) 332-5950.
