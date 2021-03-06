Edina Realty, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and the Midwest’s largest residential real estate firm, recently announced that the following realtors from the Hackensack office are being recognized for outstanding sales performance, market knowledge and customer service as members of Edina Realty’s Executive’s, Chairman’s, Master’s, President or Leadership Circles.
Kris Biessener, Master’s Circle
Karen Tooker, Master’s Circle
Jennifer Koval, Leadership Circle
Membership in Edina Realty’s Circles places them among the top Edina Realty agents as follows:
Executive’s Circle, top 3 percent
Chairman’s Circle, top 8 percent
Master’s Circle, top 14 percent
President’s Circle, top 28 percent
Leadership Circle, top 42 percent
“Agents who earn membership in Edina Realty’s Executive’s, Chairman’s, Master’s, President’s or Leadership Circles exemplify our core values of honesty, integrity, commitment, innovation and community. They prioritize customer relationships, understand evolving market trends and nurture connections,” said Greg Mason, Edina Realty Home Services CEO. “Edina Realty leads the market for the 21st consecutive year thanks to our hardworking and dedicated agents.”
Edina Realty is a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and a wholly-owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc. It is one of the nation’s largest real estate companies with more than 75 real estate offices and more than 2,300 realtors throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.