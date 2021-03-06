Edina Realty, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and the Midwest’s largest residential real estate firm, recently announced that the following realtors from the Hackensack office are being recognized for outstanding sales performance, market knowledge and customer service as members of Edina Realty’s Executive’s, Chairman’s, Master’s, President or Leadership Circles.

Kris Biessener, Master’s Circle

Karen Tooker, Master’s Circle

Jennifer Koval, Leadership Circle

Membership in Edina Realty’s Circles places them among the top Edina Realty agents as follows:

Executive’s Circle, top 3 percent

Chairman’s Circle, top 8 percent

Master’s Circle, top 14 percent

President’s Circle, top 28 percent

Leadership Circle, top 42 percent

“Agents who earn membership in Edina Realty’s Executive’s, Chairman’s, Master’s, President’s or Leadership Circles exemplify our core values of honesty, integrity, commitment, innovation and community. They prioritize customer relationships, understand evolving market trends and nurture connections,” said Greg Mason, Edina Realty Home Services CEO.  “Edina Realty leads the market for the 21st consecutive year thanks to our hardworking and dedicated agents.”

Edina Realty is a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and a wholly-owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc. It is one of the nation’s largest real estate companies with more than 75 real estate offices and more than 2,300 realtors throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

