Cheryal Hills
Photo submitted

STAPLES — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the 12 members of the newly established Equity Commission Subcommittee on Rural Community Economic Development (RCED), which includes Cheryal Hills, who currently serves as the Executive Director of Region Five Development Commission (R5DC).

Hills was selected from over 500 applicants, with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack appointing 12 individuals to serve on the USDA Equity Commission (EC) RCED Subcommittee. RCED Subcommittee members include representatives of community-based organizations, lending institutions, small business or cooperatives, tribal entities, and two members from the Equity Commission.

