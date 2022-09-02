STAPLES — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the 12 members of the newly established Equity Commission Subcommittee on Rural Community Economic Development (RCED), which includes Cheryal Hills, who currently serves as the Executive Director of Region Five Development Commission (R5DC).
Hills was selected from over 500 applicants, with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack appointing 12 individuals to serve on the USDA Equity Commission (EC) RCED Subcommittee. RCED Subcommittee members include representatives of community-based organizations, lending institutions, small business or cooperatives, tribal entities, and two members from the Equity Commission.
“I am deeply honored to accept this appointment and committed to building equitable economic ecosystems that honor environmental stewardship and embrace underserved populations in rural communities. I appreciate that I still have much to learn and can benefit from diverse guidance,” Hills said. "Please feel welcome to share ideas as to how USDA could make services more inclusive and accessible and how USDA could encourage the same from organizations who deliver services through federal investments.”
The RCED Subcommittee will work with the Equity Commission and its Agriculture Subcommittee to provide recommendations to the Secretary that specifically address issues and concerns to rural development, persistent poverty and underserved communities. To learn more, visit usda.gov.
About Region Five Development Commission
The Region Five Development Commission is a high-performing, regionally focused partner committed to enhancing the vitality and quality of life in Region 5 through resilient, collaborative, and inclusive approach to regional community development, economic development, and transportation initiatives.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.