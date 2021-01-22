The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 323 incidents between Jan. 10-16, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Lower Ten Mile Lake Road.
Accident no injury, Breezy Point, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Accident, no injury, C.R. 40 NW, Hackensack.
Accident, no injury, Front St. N., Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Plummer, Outing.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Norway Ave., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 45 NW, Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, First St. N., Hackensack.
ATV, Doty Dr. SW, Pine River.
Burglary, Midway Circle, Walker.
Business, (two calls), Town Hall Road, Akeley.
Business, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Poquet Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Child custody dispute, Breezy Point, Walker.
Complaints, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, S. Town Dr. SW, Pine River.
Crime against the family, endangerment, C.R. 8, Bena.
Crime against the family (two calls), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Crime against the family, neglect, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Dangerous dog, 26th Ave. NW, Backus.
Deer accident, no injury, 24th Ave. NE, Longville.
Disorderly conduct, First St. SW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Domestic (two calls), Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Domestic, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, First St. S., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
EMS transport only (three calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, C.R. 45 NW, Hackensack.
Fight, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Fire, Fernmont Road, Lake Shore.
Fire, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gun, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Hang up, Shrike Trail SW, Pine River.
Harassment, 167th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, 40th St. SW, Pine River.
In the ditch, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Lift assist, Fourth Ave. NE, Longville.
Lift assist, Elm Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Missing person, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Noise complaint, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Overdose, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Property check, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Property Check, Norway Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Property check, Fourth St. NW, Backus.
Property damage, Wabedo Pass, Longville.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Property/land dispute, C.R. 73 NW, Federal Damn.
Public assist, Northland Lane, Walker.
Public assist, Upper Cass Rd., Cass Lake.
Public assist, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, First St. S., Hackensack.
Public assist, Eagle Ave. NE, Remer.
Removal of person, Front St. S., Pine River.
Removal of person, Old Agency, Walker.
Removal of person, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Removal of person, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, Diamond Trail, Walker.
Residence, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Residence, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Residence, Hwy. 84 W., Pine River.
Runaway, First St. N., Hackensack.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Threat, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Welfare check (two calls), Hillsdale, Walker.
Welfare check, First St. SW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Happiness Lane, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Breezy Point, Walker.
Welfare check, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Zoning violation, 56th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.