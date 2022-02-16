Events and activities

WHA Class of ‘82 reunion

The Walker-Hackensack Class of 1982 will have their 40-year “Let’s Reconnect” class reunion in Walker the weekend of July 15-17. Please contact Kirsten Eggena at (218) 232-4529 or Theresa Bilben at (218) 556-3980 for more information.

Yoga at Village Square

Enjoy yoga with Theresa every Wednesday and Friday, 6 p.m. at Village Square in Walker.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Trivia at Backus Legion

Play Trivia at the Backus Legion, 7-8 p.m.

AARP Tax Prep site-Hack

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thur.-Fri., Feb. 17-18

North Country Buyers Show

The North Country Resort, Retail and Restaurant Buyers’ Show will be held at Northern Lights Event Center, Walker; Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendors representing numerous products and services will attend. Questions? Call the Leech Lake Chamber at (218) 547-1313.

Thursday, Feb. 17

AARP Tax Prep site-Longville

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

The HUB Potluck

The HUB will hold a potluck meeting from noon-1 p.m.

Hack Lions meet

The Hackensack Lions will hold a general membership meeting 7-8 p.m.

Taco Thursday

Taco Thursday, 5-8 p.m. at the Hackensack American Legion Club.

Hack Legion Meat Raffle

The Hackensack American Legion meat raffle runs from 6-7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Verse Like Water at CLC

The visiting poetry program of Central Lakes college presents American Poet Gregory Orr at noon, livestreamed at https//youtu.be/JZNhVuUM9mg. This virtual event is free and open to the public

Backus Legion Meat Raffle

The Backus American Legion meat raffle runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Trivia-Rendezvous Brew’g, Hack

Play trivia from 6-7 p.m. at Rendezvous  Brewing, Hackensack.

Shingobee Candlelight Ski

Enjoy a Candlelight Ski Event at Shingobee Recreation Area, south of Walker off Hwy. 34, 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Bingo at Rendezvous in Hack

Play Bingo from 3-6 p.m.  at Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack..

Sunday, Feb. 20

Hack Legion Auxil. B’fst

The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will serve breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., at the Legion Club. Choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs OR French toast, eggs, bacon, coffee, juice, for $7. Proceeds support youth scholarships.

Cribbage tourney, Backus Legion

Cribbage tournament, 1-3 p.m.,  Backus American Legion.

Monday, Feb. 21

Free Tech Class

Bill Kennedy will present a free tech class, 1 p.m., at the Hub in Hackensack.

Hackensack Lions meat raffle

The Hackensack Lions will hold a meat raffle at The Hub, 5-6 p.m

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Backus Legion Bar Bingo

Bar Bingo at the Backus Legion runs from 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte

Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry, sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, will be at Laporte School Feb. 23, School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W., Laporte. Distribution begins at 4:30 until 6 or until bundles are gone. Each bundle is $22. Bring correct change. No restriction on the number of bundles. If possible bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles. You can pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration. You may also sign up to volunteer at the site.

Trivia at Backus Legion

Play Trivia at the Backus Legion, 7-8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Taco Thursday

Taco Thursday, 5-8 p.m. at the Hackensack American Legion Club.

Hack Legion Meat Raffle

The Hackensack American Legion meat raffle runs from 6-7 p.m.

Virtual Mental Health Day

The Mental Health Legislative Network will hold Mental Health Day online at the state capitol. Hundreds of people from around the state are expected to join and share their views with legislators. Sign up by going to www.namimn.org and click on Mental Health Day on the Hill. For more info contact Elliot Butay at ebutay@namimn.org

Friday, Feb. 25

Backus Legion Meat Raffle

The Backus American Legion meat raffle runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Trivia-Rendezvous Brew’g, Hack

Play trivia from 6-7 p.m. at Rendezvous  Brewing, Hackensack.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Bingo at Rendezvous in Hack

Play Bingo from 3-6 p.m.  at Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Cribbage tourney, Backus Legion

Cribbage tournament, 1-3 p.m.,  Backus American Legion.

Monday, Feb. 28

Hackensack Lions meat raffle

The Hackensack Lions will hold a meat raffle at The Hub, 5-6 p.m

Backus Legion, Auxiliary mtg.

The Backus American Legion and Auxiliary will met at the Club from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2

Dr. Anton Treuer at WACC

Dr. Anton Treuer, Professor of Ojibwe at BSU and the author of many books, will speak at the Walker Community Center at 6 p.m. Other presentations are March 5, Bemidji Public Library, 3 p.m.; March 9, Brainerd Public Library, noon; and March 10, Park Rapids Arts and Events Center, 6 p.m. Sponsored by Kitchigami Regional Library and the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.

Thursday, March 3

Wednesday, March 9

Thursday, March 10

Wednesday, March 16

Thursday, March 17

Wednesday, March 23

Thursday, March 24

Wednesday, March 30

Thursday, March 31

Wednesday, April 6

Thursday, April 7

Wednesday, April 13

Thursday, April 14

Saturday, June 25

Spring Bike Fling

The Spring Bike Fling will be held at 10 a.m. at Walker City Park; three choices for routes: 24 miles, 48 miles, 36 miles. “Hack and Back” is our theme. To sign up, go to https://www.BikeReg.com/spring-bike-fling

Fri.-Sun., July 15-17

