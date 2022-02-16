Events and activities
WHA Class of ‘82 reunion
The Walker-Hackensack Class of 1982 will have their 40-year “Let’s Reconnect” class reunion in Walker the weekend of July 15-17. Please contact Kirsten Eggena at (218) 232-4529 or Theresa Bilben at (218) 556-3980 for more information.
Yoga at Village Square
Enjoy yoga with Theresa every Wednesday and Friday, 6 p.m. at Village Square in Walker.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Trivia at Backus Legion
Play Trivia at the Backus Legion, 7-8 p.m.
AARP Tax Prep site-Hack
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.
Thur.-Fri., Feb. 17-18
North Country Buyers Show
The North Country Resort, Retail and Restaurant Buyers’ Show will be held at Northern Lights Event Center, Walker; Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendors representing numerous products and services will attend. Questions? Call the Leech Lake Chamber at (218) 547-1313.
Thursday, Feb. 17
AARP Tax Prep site-Longville
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
The HUB Potluck
The HUB will hold a potluck meeting from noon-1 p.m.
Hack Lions meet
The Hackensack Lions will hold a general membership meeting 7-8 p.m.
Taco Thursday
Taco Thursday, 5-8 p.m. at the Hackensack American Legion Club.
Hack Legion Meat Raffle
The Hackensack American Legion meat raffle runs from 6-7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Verse Like Water at CLC
The visiting poetry program of Central Lakes college presents American Poet Gregory Orr at noon, livestreamed at https//youtu.be/JZNhVuUM9mg. This virtual event is free and open to the public
Backus Legion Meat Raffle
The Backus American Legion meat raffle runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Trivia-Rendezvous Brew’g, Hack
Play trivia from 6-7 p.m. at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack.
Shingobee Candlelight Ski
Enjoy a Candlelight Ski Event at Shingobee Recreation Area, south of Walker off Hwy. 34, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Bingo at Rendezvous in Hack
Play Bingo from 3-6 p.m. at Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack..
Sunday, Feb. 20
Hack Legion Auxil. B’fst
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will serve breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., at the Legion Club. Choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs OR French toast, eggs, bacon, coffee, juice, for $7. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Cribbage tourney, Backus Legion
Cribbage tournament, 1-3 p.m., Backus American Legion.
Monday, Feb. 21
Free Tech Class
Bill Kennedy will present a free tech class, 1 p.m., at the Hub in Hackensack.
Hackensack Lions meat raffle
The Hackensack Lions will hold a meat raffle at The Hub, 5-6 p.m
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Backus Legion Bar Bingo
Bar Bingo at the Backus Legion runs from 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry, sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, will be at Laporte School Feb. 23, School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W., Laporte. Distribution begins at 4:30 until 6 or until bundles are gone. Each bundle is $22. Bring correct change. No restriction on the number of bundles. If possible bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles. You can pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration. You may also sign up to volunteer at the site.
Trivia at Backus Legion
Play Trivia at the Backus Legion, 7-8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Taco Thursday
Taco Thursday, 5-8 p.m. at the Hackensack American Legion Club.
Hack Legion Meat Raffle
The Hackensack American Legion meat raffle runs from 6-7 p.m.
Virtual Mental Health Day
The Mental Health Legislative Network will hold Mental Health Day online at the state capitol. Hundreds of people from around the state are expected to join and share their views with legislators. Sign up by going to www.namimn.org and click on Mental Health Day on the Hill. For more info contact Elliot Butay at ebutay@namimn.org
Friday, Feb. 25
Backus Legion Meat Raffle
The Backus American Legion meat raffle runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Trivia-Rendezvous Brew’g, Hack
Play trivia from 6-7 p.m. at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Bingo at Rendezvous in Hack
Play Bingo from 3-6 p.m. at Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack.
Sunday, Feb. 27
Cribbage tourney, Backus Legion
Cribbage tournament, 1-3 p.m., Backus American Legion.
Monday, Feb. 28
Hackensack Lions meat raffle
The Hackensack Lions will hold a meat raffle at The Hub, 5-6 p.m
Backus Legion, Auxiliary mtg.
The Backus American Legion and Auxiliary will met at the Club from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 2
Dr. Anton Treuer at WACC
Dr. Anton Treuer, Professor of Ojibwe at BSU and the author of many books, will speak at the Walker Community Center at 6 p.m. Other presentations are March 5, Bemidji Public Library, 3 p.m.; March 9, Brainerd Public Library, noon; and March 10, Park Rapids Arts and Events Center, 6 p.m. Sponsored by Kitchigami Regional Library and the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.
Thursday, March 3
Wednesday, March 9
Thursday, March 10
Wednesday, March 16
Thursday, March 17
Wednesday, March 23
Thursday, March 24
Wednesday, March 30
Thursday, March 31
Wednesday, April 6
Thursday, April 7
Wednesday, April 13
Thursday, April 14
Saturday, June 25
Spring Bike Fling
The Spring Bike Fling will be held at 10 a.m. at Walker City Park; three choices for routes: 24 miles, 48 miles, 36 miles. “Hack and Back” is our theme. To sign up, go to https://www.BikeReg.com/spring-bike-fling
Fri.-Sun., July 15-17
