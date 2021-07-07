Wednesday, July 7
Free Wednesday at the Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker American Legion and Walker Marine.
Friday, July 9
Free Friday at the Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Green Scene Market and Eatery and Shriver’s Bait.
Fri. July 9-Sun., July 18
Sweetheart Days in Hack!
Hackensack “Fur-Ever” is the theme of this year’s Sweetheart Days. See posters for full details.
Sat.-Sun., July 10-11
Next Generation Art, Health Fest
The first Next Generation Art and Health Festival will be held at the campus of Next Innovations, 7981 Town Hall Rd. NW, Walker, with more than 50 vendors, live music, art, food, classes, demos, 2-mile trail walk and more. Saturday hours are 10-5:30 and Sunday, 10-4.
Saturday, July 10
Sweetheart Days events
Today’s Sweetheart Days activities in Hackensack include a Craft Fair in the Park, 11-5; Dachshund Derby for “wenie dogs” at noon; Car and Motorcycle Show at city park, 1-4; Hack Area Fire and Rescue hot dogs and brats feed at 6 p.m.; and street dance featuring the Zakk Grandahl Band, 7 p.m. Fabulous fireworks at dusk! For more info see posters or stop at the Visitor’s Center.
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Josh Duffee and His Jazz Quartet to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. (Free-will donations gratefully accepted.) Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.
Sunday, July 11
Sweetheart Days events
Today’s Sweetheart Days activities in Hackensack include a horseshoe tournament, 1 p.m., city park; and cornhole tournament at city park, 1-4 p.m.
Tuesday, July 13
Sweetheart Days events
Today’s Sweetheart Days activities in Hackensack include the weekly kids’ fishing contest, starts at 11 a.m.; kids games in the park, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., first Pet Parade at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Sweetheart Days Parade at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14
Free Wednesday at the Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Village Square and TJ’s Florals.
Sweetheart Days events
Today’s Sweetheart Days activities include the Flea Market and Craft Sale at Sacred Heart Church, starting at 8 a.m.
Thursday, July 15
PEO Chapter CY
PEO Chapter CY meets; location, Walker Hotel. Social at 4:50 p.m., meeting at 5:45 p.m. Hostesses Shirley Nelson and Maggie McGill. Minnesota State Convention report. Program: organ donation; presenter, Rollie Haugen.
Friday, July 16
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Wayne and the Boys to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF. (Free-will donations gratefully accepted.)
Free Friday at the Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Tiger Lily’s Boutique and Neverwinter Clothing Co.
Saturday, July 17
Sweetheart Days events
Today’s Sweetheart Days events includ an All-School Reunion for Hackensack School alumni, at the Community Building. Coffee and conversation at 11 a.m., lunch at 1 p.m.
Fish Fry-Family Fun, Federal Dam
Enjoy a fish fry and family fun from noon to 8 p.m. at Last Cast Adventures, 104 Fourth Ave., Federal Dam. Fish fry foris a free will donation will benefit the Federal Dam Volunteer Fire Dept. and Leech Lake Area Game Wardens. Meet and greet both at the event! Root beer floats, assorted beverages, children’s activities throughout the day. For more info contact Randy at (218) 340-7216 or go to Lastcastadv.com.
Sunday, July 18
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Tuesday, July 20
The Story Table
Free Virtual Children’s Programs — timeless tales for changing times. Learn, listen, dance and draw with Nicholas Pawlowski, 10-11:30 a.m. Get the link at the Kitchigami Regional Library Facebook page @KRLSLegacy or call your local Library. Brought to you by your library’s Summer Reading Program.
Wednesday, July 21
Free Wednesday at the Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Benson’s Eating and Drinking Emporium and Turf Tech.
Friday, July 23
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Skippin’ Stones to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF. (Free-will donations gratefully accepted.)
Free Friday at the Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Jenny and Co. plus Anderson’s South Shore, Grand View and Pine Point resorts.
Wednesday, July 28
Free Wednesday at the Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Lakeside Fireplace and Stove plus Piggy BBQ and Wilburs on Walker Bay.
Friday, July 30
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes New Riverside Ramblers to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF. (Free-will donations gratefully accepted.)
Saturday, July 31
Women of Hope host Garden Tour
Women of Hope Lutheran Church, Walker, will host a local garden tour from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This fund-raiser replaces “Christmas in July.” Eight beautiful Walker gardens will be featured. Come to the church to pick up a copy of garden locations with directions. Also a plant sale and sign up for door prizes from local greenhouses. Then you are free to tour the gardens at your leisure. Proceeds from the tour and plant sale will got to support the Akeley Regional community Center Women’s Shelter. In the event of rain, the tour will be cancelled.
Sunday, August 1
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Hack Lions monthly breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfast today, 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. Buttermilk pancakes, sausage, coffee, water or juice, and condiment. Donations go to the Hackensack Dog Park.
Thursday, August 5
PEO Chapter CY
PEO Chapter CY meets at The Barn. Meeting at 5:30 p.m., summer social at 6 p.m., hosted by the social committee.
Friday, August 6
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Dick Kimmel and Kelly Coyle to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF. (Free-will donations gratefully accepted.)
Saturday, August 14
Northwoods Art, Book Festival
Enjoy the 26th annual Art and Book Festival, Third St. and Lake Ave., Hackensack, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. With over 60 participating artists and more than 30 authors, this festival has something for everyone. Also children’s art tent, vision testing booth, and food, beverages, and craft beer from Hackensack’s own Rendezvous Brewing. This is the longest-running art and book festival in Minnesota. Presented by the Northwoods Arts Council.
Battle of the Bands, 5K Fun Run
Foothills Christian Academy, Backus, will hold a Battle of the Bands Fundraiser and 5K Family Fun Run. For details call 947-3206.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Wednesday, August 18
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 6:30 p.m. p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Friday, August 20
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Daybreak to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF. (Free-will donations gratefully accepted.)
Saturday, August 21
Real Vikings. No horns.
The Crow Wing Viking Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds, presented by the Sons of Norway. Authentic Viking age costumes, weapons, crafts, music, games. An affordable family event with special activities for the kids. On-site food, free parking.
Friday, August 27
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes The Occasionals to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF. (Free-will donations gratefully accepted.)
Saturday, Sept. 4
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Rockin’ Hill to Hackensack City Park for a free Labor Day weekend musical performance (the last of the season), 1-3 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF. (Free-will donations gratefully accepted.)
Sunday, Sept. 5
Hack Lions monthly breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Hack Lions monthly breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
