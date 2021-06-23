Wednesday, June 23

Free Wednesday at the Museum

Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Horseshoe Bay Resort and Lindy’s Plumbing.

Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte

Ruby’s Pantry will hold a Pop-up Pantry in Laporte with distribution from 4:30-6 p.m. or until bundles run out. To make sure you get your bundle, pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. To volunteer to help, sign up at the same site. We can always use more people on our team. Distribution is drive-through at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from the Laporte School at 315 Main St. W. You don’t need to bring boxes or get out of your car. Shares are prepared for pick-up. No limit on bundles; a $20 per  bundle donation is requested.  You will receive an abundance of groceries. Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte, is our sponsor.

Thursday, June 24

Hub Salad Luncheon

The Hub in Hackensack will have a salad luncheon at noon. Bring a salad to pass and join us for social time.

Friday, June 25

Lakeside Concert Series in Hack

The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes One Night Stand to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.

Free Friday at the Museum

Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Bayside Bar and Grill and American National Bank of Minnesota.

Saturday, June 26

Turtle Town Art Fair is back!

We’re back! Join us for a celebration of the arts, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., rain or shine, at the grounds of Salem Lutheran Church, C.R. 5, Longville. Featuring juried artists and crafters and delicious food. Sponsored by the Longville Area Women of Today.

Spring Bike Fling

Experience the beauty of the Shingobee and Paul Bunyan trails. Register for the 40 mile ride from Walker City Park to Guthrie and back (9 a.m.); 26 mile Walker to Laporte and back (10 a.m.) or the free 2 mile family ride starting at 10:30 a.m. To register for the 40 or 26 go to https://www.bikereg.com/spring-bike-fling

Wednesday, June 30

Free Wednesday at the Museum

Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Area Realty and Howg’s Gas and Service of Laporte.

Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee

The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets from 10-11 a.m. Hostess is Sarah Turnquist, 3879 60th Ave. NW., (708) 227-8867.

Fri.-Sat., July 2-3

Lakes Area Artists Show, Sale

The Lakes Area Artists will hold their annual exhibit and sale at journey Church, downtown Nisswa, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. This group has been exhibiting for more than 23 years in the area with an evolving and changing configuration of specialized artists. Admission is free.

Friday, July 2

Lakeside Concert Series in Hack

The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Dos Guys to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.

Free Friday at the Museum

Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Area Realty and Stone Woman Herbals.

Saturday, July 3

Laporte 5K supports EMS

Support the Lakeport  Emergency Medical Responders at their annual 5K fundraiser. Register at the Pavilion in downtown Laporte at 7:30 a.m.; starting time 8 a.m. Early registration, $15; day of, $20. Registration forms at Howg’s Gas Station or request by email to lakeportemr@gmail.com. T-shirts guaranteed to early registrants.

Sunday, July 4

Hack Lions monthly breakfast

The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.

Wednesday, July 7

Free Wednesday at the Museum

Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker American Legion and Walker Marine.

Friday, July 9

Free Friday at the Museum

Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Green Scene Market and Eatery and Shriver’s Bait.

Saturday, July 10

Lakeside Concert Series in Hack

The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Josh Duffee and His Quartet to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.

Wednesday, July 14

Free Wednesday at the Museum

Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Village Square and TJ’s Florals.

Friday, July 16

Lakeside Concert Series in Hack

The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Wayne and the Boys to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.

Free Friday at the Museum

Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Tiger Lily’s Boutique and Neverwinter Clothing Co.

Sunday, July 18

Brainerd Ski Loons water show

The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

Tuesday, July 20

The Story Table

Free Virtual Children’s Programs — timeless tales for changing times. Learn, listen, dance and draw with Nicholas Pawlowski, 10-11:30 a.m. Get the link at the Kitchigami Regional Library Facebook page @KRLSLegacy or call your local Library. Brought to you by your library’s Summer Reading Program.

Friday, July 23

Lakeside Concert Series in Hack

The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Skippin’ Stones to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.

Free Friday at the Museum

Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Jenny and Co. plus Anderson’s South Shore, Grand View and Pine Point resorts.

Friday, July 30

Lakeside Concert Series in Hack

The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes New Riverside Ramblers to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.

Sunday, August 1

Brainerd Ski Loons water show

The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

Hack Lions monthly breakfast

The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.

Friday, August 6

Lakeside Concert Series in Hack

The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Dick Kimmel and Kelly Coyle to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.

Saturday, August 14

Battle of the Bands, 5K Fun Run

Foothills Christian Academy, Backus, will hold a Battle of the Bands Fundraiser and 5K Family Fun Run. For details call 947-3206.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Brainerd Ski Loons water show

The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

Wednesday, August 18

Brainerd Ski Loons water show

The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 6:30 p.m. p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

Friday, August 20

Lakeside Concert Series in Hack

The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Daybreak to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.

Saturday, August 21

Real Vikings. No horns.

The Crow Wing Viking Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds, presented by the Sons of Norway. Authentic Viking age costumes, weapons, crafts, music, games. An affordable family event with special activities for the kids. On-site food, free parking.

Friday, August 27

Lakeside Concert Series in Hack

The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes The Occasionals to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Lakeside Concert Series in Hack

The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Rockin’ Hill to Hackensack City Park for a free Labor Day weekend musical performance (the last of the season), 1-3 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Hack Lions monthly breakfast

The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Hack Lions monthly breakfast

The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.

