Wednesday, June 23
Free Wednesday at the Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Horseshoe Bay Resort and Lindy’s Plumbing.
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry will hold a Pop-up Pantry in Laporte with distribution from 4:30-6 p.m. or until bundles run out. To make sure you get your bundle, pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. To volunteer to help, sign up at the same site. We can always use more people on our team. Distribution is drive-through at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from the Laporte School at 315 Main St. W. You don’t need to bring boxes or get out of your car. Shares are prepared for pick-up. No limit on bundles; a $20 per bundle donation is requested. You will receive an abundance of groceries. Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte, is our sponsor.
Thursday, June 24
Hub Salad Luncheon
The Hub in Hackensack will have a salad luncheon at noon. Bring a salad to pass and join us for social time.
Friday, June 25
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes One Night Stand to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.
Free Friday at the Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Bayside Bar and Grill and American National Bank of Minnesota.
Saturday, June 26
Turtle Town Art Fair is back!
We’re back! Join us for a celebration of the arts, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., rain or shine, at the grounds of Salem Lutheran Church, C.R. 5, Longville. Featuring juried artists and crafters and delicious food. Sponsored by the Longville Area Women of Today.
Spring Bike Fling
Experience the beauty of the Shingobee and Paul Bunyan trails. Register for the 40 mile ride from Walker City Park to Guthrie and back (9 a.m.); 26 mile Walker to Laporte and back (10 a.m.) or the free 2 mile family ride starting at 10:30 a.m. To register for the 40 or 26 go to https://www.bikereg.com/spring-bike-fling
Wednesday, June 30
Free Wednesday at the Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Area Realty and Howg’s Gas and Service of Laporte.
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets from 10-11 a.m. Hostess is Sarah Turnquist, 3879 60th Ave. NW., (708) 227-8867.
Fri.-Sat., July 2-3
Lakes Area Artists Show, Sale
The Lakes Area Artists will hold their annual exhibit and sale at journey Church, downtown Nisswa, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. This group has been exhibiting for more than 23 years in the area with an evolving and changing configuration of specialized artists. Admission is free.
Friday, July 2
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Dos Guys to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.
Free Friday at the Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Area Realty and Stone Woman Herbals.
Saturday, July 3
Laporte 5K supports EMS
Support the Lakeport Emergency Medical Responders at their annual 5K fundraiser. Register at the Pavilion in downtown Laporte at 7:30 a.m.; starting time 8 a.m. Early registration, $15; day of, $20. Registration forms at Howg’s Gas Station or request by email to lakeportemr@gmail.com. T-shirts guaranteed to early registrants.
Sunday, July 4
Hack Lions monthly breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
Wednesday, July 7
Free Wednesday at the Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker American Legion and Walker Marine.
Friday, July 9
Free Friday at the Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Green Scene Market and Eatery and Shriver’s Bait.
Saturday, July 10
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Josh Duffee and His Quartet to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.
Wednesday, July 14
Free Wednesday at the Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Village Square and TJ’s Florals.
Friday, July 16
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Wayne and the Boys to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.
Free Friday at the Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Tiger Lily’s Boutique and Neverwinter Clothing Co.
Sunday, July 18
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Tuesday, July 20
The Story Table
Free Virtual Children’s Programs — timeless tales for changing times. Learn, listen, dance and draw with Nicholas Pawlowski, 10-11:30 a.m. Get the link at the Kitchigami Regional Library Facebook page @KRLSLegacy or call your local Library. Brought to you by your library’s Summer Reading Program.
Friday, July 23
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Skippin’ Stones to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.
Free Friday at the Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Jenny and Co. plus Anderson’s South Shore, Grand View and Pine Point resorts.
Friday, July 30
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes New Riverside Ramblers to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.
Sunday, August 1
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Hack Lions monthly breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
Friday, August 6
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Dick Kimmel and Kelly Coyle to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.
Saturday, August 14
Battle of the Bands, 5K Fun Run
Foothills Christian Academy, Backus, will hold a Battle of the Bands Fundraiser and 5K Family Fun Run. For details call 947-3206.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Wednesday, August 18
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 6:30 p.m. p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Friday, August 20
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Daybreak to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.
Saturday, August 21
Real Vikings. No horns.
The Crow Wing Viking Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds, presented by the Sons of Norway. Authentic Viking age costumes, weapons, crafts, music, games. An affordable family event with special activities for the kids. On-site food, free parking.
Friday, August 27
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes The Occasionals to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Rockin’ Hill to Hackensack City Park for a free Labor Day weekend musical performance (the last of the season), 1-3 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Hack Lions monthly breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Hack Lions monthly breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Hack Lions monthly breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Hack Lions monthly breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.