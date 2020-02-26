Events and activities
Hackensack Food shelf raffle
The Hackensack Food Shelf will hold a raffle for a Thermos Grill with separate heating element and tray for their March fundraiser. Tickets at $2 each are on sale at Share and Care (Mon., Wed., Fri.), where the grill is on display. The raffle drawing will be held during the March 15 bingo fundraiser at The Hub in Hackensack. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.; bingo starts at 2 p.m. Also silent auction between rounds of bingo; dessert and coffee.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Commun. meal, Ash Wed. at Hope
Hope Lutheran Church will serve a free community meal of sloppy joes at 5:30 p.m. on Ash Wednesday, followed by worship at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Ash Wednesday worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to an Ash Wednesday service at 5:30 p.m., with communion. Lenten Services are March 4,11, 18, 25 and April 1, starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Ash Wednesday at St. Paul’s
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack, will hold Ash Wednesday worship at 5:30 p.m. with Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion. All are welcome to attend.
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church will be at Laporte School today, the fourth Wednesday. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and distribution begins at 4:30, continuing until 6 or until the shares are gone. Please do not line up before 2:45 p.m. to give room for students, parents and teachers. Bring $20 cash and two large totes for each share. You can also pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Business After Hours
Business After Hours will be held at Von Hanson’s Sausage House, 103 Fifth St. S., Walker, from 5-7 p.m. Join us for a fun-filled evening after work. Bring a business card, along with $2, for split the pot and prize drawings.
Wednesday, March 4
Lenten worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Hackensack Lenten worship
St. Paul’s Lutheran and Union Congregational (UCC) churches in Hackensack will hold joint midweek Lenten services Wednesdays March 4-April 1 at 5:30 p.m. with soup supper to follow. Tonight’s service is at St. Paul’s Lutheran.
Thursday, March 5
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at the home of Dorothy Opheim, social at noon, meeting 12:30 p.m. Hostesses Chris Opheim and Sue Sessing. Program: Probation Services. Presenter: Michelle Nistler. Also election and installation of officer, election of delegate and alternate to MSC.
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 1-3 p.m. first Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Grief Support Group
A grief support and education group hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, is for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one. Held the first Thursday of each month, 2-3:30 p.m., in the Crystal Brook Community Room.
Friday, March 6
Celtic music at Walker Library
Master folk artist Laura MacKenzie will present “Celtic Breeze” at 2 p.m. at the Walker Public Library. The program features traditional wind-powered music plus information about the rich heritage of Celtic sound. Program is free, open to all ages.
Sunday, March 8
Winter Fundraiser in Laporte
The Laporte American Legion Auxiliary will hold a winter fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lakeport Town Hall by the water tower in Laporte. Fabulous soups and chilis, plus sandwiches, dessert and beverage for a free will offering. Also bake sale. Proceeds support veterans and community programs.
Wednesday, March 11
Lenten worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Hackensack Lenten worship
St. Paul’s Lutheran and Union Congregational (UCC) churches in Hackensack will hold joint midweek Lenten services Wednesdays March 4-April 1 at 5:30 p.m. with soup supper to follow. Tonight’s service is at Union Church (UCC).
Thursday, March 12
Retired Military Group
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets second Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Cottage Cafe in Menahga. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 with questions.
Wednesday, March 18
Lenten worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Hackensack Lenten worship
St. Paul’s Lutheran and Union Congregational (UCC) churches in Hackensack will hold joint midweek Lenten services Wednesdays March 4-April 1 at 5:30 p.m. with soup supper to follow. Tonight’s service is at St. Paul’s Lutheran.
Sunday, March 22
Bemidji Symphony-save the date!
“Dancing by Design,” a dance-filled fundraiser for the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra, will be held March 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hampton Inn and Suites, Bemidji. $50 per ticket; mailed invitations coming soon!
Wednesday, March 25
Ash Wednesday worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Hackensack Lenten worship
St. Paul’s Lutheran and Union Congregational (UCC) churches in Hackensack will hold joint midweek Lenten services Wednesdays March 4-April 1 at 5:30 p.m. with soup supper to follow. Tonight’s service is at Union Church (UCC).
Wednesday, April 1
Lenten worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Hackensack Lenten worship
St. Paul’s Lutheran and Union Congregational (UCC) churches in Hackensack will hold joint midweek Lenten services Wednesdays March 4-April 1 at 5:30 p.m. with soup supper to follow. Tonight’s service is at St. Paul’s Lutheran.
Holy Week, April 5-12
Holy Week Union Congr. Church
Union Congregational Church, Hackensack, will hold the following Holy Week services: Palm Sunday, April 5, 9:30 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 9, 5:30 p.m.; Good Friday, April 10, jointly at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.; and Easter Sunday, April 12, 9:30 p.m.
Holy Week St. Paul’s Lutheran
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack, will hold the following Holy Week services: Palm Sunday, April 5, 9 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 9, 5:30 p.m. jointly at Union Congr. Church; Good Friday, April 10, 5:30 p.m.; and Easter Sunday, April 12, sunrise vigil at 7 a.m., light breakfast, 8 a.m., and Easter worship, 9 a.m.
