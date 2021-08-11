Wed., Aug. 11
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Portage Brewery and Walker Eye Clinic.
Friday, Aug. 13
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Frizzell Furniture Gallery and Hoss’ Liquor.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Art, Book Festival
Enjoy the 26th annual Art and Book Festival, Third St. and Lake Ave., Hackensack, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. With over 60 participating artists and more than 30 authors, this festival has something for everyone. Also children’s art tent, vision testing booth, and food, beverages, and craft beer from Hackensack’s own Rendezvous Brewing. This is the longest-running art and book festival in Minnesota. Presented by the Northwoods Arts Council.
Magnificat Breakfast
Our Lady of the Lakes Magnificat will hold a breakfast at Charlie’s Up North, 6841 Hwy. 371, Walker. Registration, 8:30 a.m.; breakfast, 9 a.m. Cost $15. For reservations, call Lorri at (218) 507-0953 or Jeanette at (218) 652-2325.
Battle of Bands, 5K Fun Run
Foothills Christian Academy, Backus, will hold a Battle of the Bands Fundraiser and 5K Family Fun Run. For details call 947-3206.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Brainerd Ski Loons
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Music in the Park
The Bill and Kate Isles Band returns to the Gazebo at Salem Lutheran Church, 1340 C.R. 5, Longville, 5-7 p.m., for Music in the Park. The four-member band is known for bluegrass and a wide variety of other musical styles. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic lunch. If it rains, concert will be held in the church. Free admission; donations welcome.
Gazebo in the Pines
Community Church of Walker on Hwy. 371 invites all to a one-hour concert at the Gazebo in the Pines 7 p.m., featuring Folkgrass, Bill and Julie Kaiser, with a creative blend of bluegrass and folk music with acoustic guitar. Bring a lawn chair; free-will offerings.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Salem Lutheran presentation
The Men’s Fellowship at Salem Lutheran Church welcomes arborist and author Jeff Jepson who will speak on “Have You Looked at Your Trees Lately?” Meet and greet at 6 p.m., presentation at 6:30 p.m. Free, open to the community.
Jolly Jammers-Akeley
Join the Jolly Jammers at 7 p.m. at Akeley Methodist Church. If you play an instrument, sing or have a listening ear, you are welcome. Microphones and electricity (if needed) will be furnished. Bring a treat to share (cookies, bars); beverage provided. For more info call (218) 652-2885.
Sons of Norway at Hope
Sons of Norway meet at Hope Lutheran in Walker at 7 p.m. Program: photo show of Hurtigruten, the 12-day mail ship journey from Bergen to the Russian border. Free, all invited.
Wed., Aug. 18
Brainerd Ski Loons
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 6:30 p.m. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Anchored In and Laura Hansen, attorney.
Friday, Aug. 20
Lakeside Concert Series
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Daybreak to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m.
Free Friday at the Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Loney Sales and Service, and D. W. Jones.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Real Vikings. No horns.
The Crow Wing Viking Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds, presented by the Sons of Norway. Authentic Viking age costumes, weapons, crafts, music, games.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Gazebo in the Pines
Community Church of Walker on Hwy. 371 invites all to a one-hour concert at the Gazebo in the Pines 7 p.m., featuring Lance Benson, bringing his original music inspired by life experiences. Bring a lawn chair; free-will offerings.
Wed., Aug. 25
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Heritage and Hardee’s.
Friday, Aug. 27
Lakeside Concert Series
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes The Occasionals to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m.
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Art and Antique Mall of Walker and Heritage Custom Framing.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Sportsman’s garage sale
The Deep Portage Upland Bird Camp Sportsman’s Garage Sale/Silent Auction will be held from noon to 2 p.m. only at the Backus American Legion Club. New and used hunting, fishing, camping and misc. sporting goods, decoys, knives, books, art work.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Gazebo in the Pines
Community Church of Walker on Hwy. 371 invites all to a one-hour concert at the Gazebo in the Pines 7 p.m., featuring After 5/Mitch’s Hooley-Gans. Enjoy country, Irish and 50s music in tight three-part harmony. Bring a lawn chair; free-will offerings.
Wed., Sept. 1
Free Wednesday at the Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by the Boulders and May Creek Senior Living Campus.
Friday, Sept. 3
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Mustang Sally’s and Kabekona Lake Foundation.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Lakeside Concert Series
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Rockin’ Hill to Hackensack City Park for a free Labor Day weekend musical performance (the last of the season), 1-3 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Hack Lions breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
Wed., Sept. 8
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Dean’s Bait and Chase on the Lake.
Friday, Sept. 10
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Orton Oil and Northern Star Co-op .
Wed., Sept. 15
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Pederson Family Dental and First National Bank of Walker.
Friday, Sept. 17
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Resort Marine and Service, and Norm’s Auto Body.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Clark’s Garage and Walker Log Homes and Mini-Storage.
Friday, Sept. 24
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Building Center and Lampert’s Cabinets.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Thrifty White and Leech Lake TV.
Friday, Oct. 1
Free Friday at Museum
The final Free Friday (free admission) of the season at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Hack Lions breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
