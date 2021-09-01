Leech Lake Television will be broadcasting both Walker-Hackensack-Akeley varsity football and volleyball home games.
Tune your TV to 21.5 (UHF) or on the Internet at leechlaketv.org for live video and audio streaming. Football games start at 7 p.m. and volleyball matches normally begin around 7:30.
On-air time begins with a pre-game coaches report followed by play-by-play. The schedule is:
Sept. 2: FB — Pine River-Backus
Sept. 7: VB — Thief River Falls
Sept. 9: VB — Pine River-Backus
Sept. 10: FB — New York Mills
Sept. 13: VB — Bagley
Sept. 17: FB — Ada-Borup
Sept. 28: VB — Verndale
Sept. 30: VB — Kelliher-Northome
Oct 1: FB — Mahnomen-Waubun
Oct 12: VB — Clearbrook-Gonvick
Oct 18: VB — Menahga
Oct 22: FB — Bagley
