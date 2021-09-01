Leech Lake Television will be broadcasting both Walker-Hackensack-Akeley varsity football and volleyball home games.

Tune your TV to 21.5 (UHF) or on the Internet at leechlaketv.org for live video and audio streaming. Football games start at 7 p.m. and volleyball matches normally begin around 7:30.

On-air time begins with a pre-game coaches report followed by play-by-play. The schedule is:

Sept. 2: FB — Pine River-Backus

Sept. 7: VB — Thief River Falls

Sept. 9: VB — Pine River-Backus

Sept. 10: FB — New York Mills

Sept. 13: VB — Bagley

Sept. 17: FB — Ada-Borup

Sept. 28: VB — Verndale

Sept. 30: VB — Kelliher-Northome

Oct 1: FB — Mahnomen-Waubun

Oct 12: VB — Clearbrook-Gonvick

Oct 18: VB — Menahga

Oct 22: FB — Bagley

