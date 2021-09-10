An invitation to a special day

On Sept. 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., folks in our area are invited to a very special celebration. It’s the Autumn Equinox!

Have you seen the Onigum Community Center? What a treat to visit this fine facility and a great place to have a party — a potluck!

Members of the Leech Lake Culture Alliance Board will bring favorite dishes from their families. Teresa Gunther is cooking up a wild rice (Bodonabikwaand) flavored with walnuts, blueberries, almonds! There will be some lefsa on the serving table as well.

It’s not necessary, but feel free to bring your favorite dish to share.

The event is outside with casual tours of the center. Masking is encouraged.

Members of the LLCA Board

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments