Marcella Fisher

Marcella Fern “Marcie” (Morgart) Fisher, 99, passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Good Samaritan Assisted Living in Pine River, Minn.
Services are at 2 p.m. Sept. 2 at Kline Funeral Home in Pine River. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Burial is at Bethlehem Cemetery in McKinley Township.
Marcella was born Nov. 26, 1921, near Oneida, S.D., to George and May (Mary Bannister) Morgart. Marcella attended one-room rural schools in South Dakota until the family moved to Minnesota in the late 1930s. She graduated from Hackensack High School, Walker Teacher Training and Bemidji State University. In 1971 she received her Bachelor’s of Science degree in Elementary Education.
Marcella was an educator for 33 years, teaching in one-room schools in Dorset and Osakis. The remainder of her teaching years were with first- through fourth-grade students at Pine River and Backus Schools. She retired from teaching in 1982.
Marcella married Oscar Fisher on Dec. 22, 1951, in Hackensack. David Anthony was born Oct. 22, 1958, and Jane Louise, May 7, 1960. Marcella partnered with Oscar on their dairy farm for over 50 years. She took charge of yard keeping, gardening, canning, flowers and the chicken coop. Marcella was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in McKinley Township. She attended neighborhood Bible study groups and was a member of the Sew & So’s Extension home study group of Cass County.
Marcella was a frequent patron and supporter of local libraries. She was the volunteer librarian for most of the 12 years she resided at Riverside Senior Living Apartments in Pine River.
Marcella was preceded in death by husband, Oscar Fisher on May 31, 2006; her parents; sisters Grace Fergerson, Dorothy Lee, Marjorie Kramer and Elaine Tusler; and brothers Herman, Glen, Wayne, Kenneth and Melvin.
Surviving are her children, Jane (Lee) Furuseth, parents of two daughters, Hilary (Rick) Kratzke and Johannah; and David (Kathleen) Fisher, parents of Geoffrey (Susan) and Gillian.
The Kline Funeral Home in Pine River, Minn., is handling arrangements.
