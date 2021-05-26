Join the Friends of the Walker Public Library June 3 at 5:15 p.m. as conversations continue about a new library for the area.
The meeting will take place at the temporary library site, on the lower level of American National Bank on Highway 371.
Are you a parent of a child who has enjoyed story time at the library? Have you used library resources for your home school routine? Do you count on computer access for workplace tasks or fact finding? Did you enjoy one of the many programs or presentations featured at the library? Or are you simply excited for that best seller to appear on the “New Book” shelf? The library offers many opportunities for everyone and needs your support right now.
What talents or skills will you offer? Communicator. Problem-solver. Negotiator. Persuader. Organizer. Team member. Perhaps you can help create a promotional brochure or a poster for an upcoming event. Are you able to stuff envelopes during a letter writing campaign? Good at conversations? People with the “gift of gab” can help spread library news during community celebrations. Have a great idea for fund raising? Bring it along to the meeting.
“We must all be advocates in support of our new library,” the Friends of the Library stated.
