Wed., Dec. 28
Ruby’s Pantry
Wed., Dec. 28
Ruby’s Pantry
The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is from 4:30-6 p.m. (or until shares run out). Each share is now $25; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. Drive-through distribution. To pre-register for bundles go to www.RubysPantry.org. Also sign up to volunteer. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte. Have a blessed Christmas!
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Code 4 at Walker Library
Hear Terry Smith, author of “Code 4” at the Walker Public Library (lower level, American National Bank) at 4 p.m. Smith worked for more than 37 years as a uniformed officer, undercover narcotics agent, organized crime investigator, SWAT commander and homicide detective.
Wed., Jan. 4
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme, “Our Library.”
Monday, Jan. 9
Ceramics class
Learn basic painting techniques to complete a ceramic figurine at Family Enrichment classes, Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave., Bemidji. Class size limited to 10. Must register to attend. Contact Les at (218) 556-3521 for details and registration. Classes are for adults, children, families; age 12 and up. Children must have an adult family member present.
Wed., Jan. 11
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme, “Books Are For ... Reading.”
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Walker Library Board
The Walker Library Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Walker Fire Hall meeting room.
Wed., Jan. 18
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme, “Our Favorite Books.”
Wed., Jan. 25
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme, “Storytime Fun.”
Thursday, Jan. 26
Library Book Club
The Walker Public Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. to discuss “Before the Fall” by Noah Hawley.
