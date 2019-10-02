Events and activities
Free occupational therapy scrn’g
Free occupational therapy screenings for children 0-12 years is available at CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids. Call 218-616-3021 for appt.
D1 Kids Club Support Group
A support group for youth with type 1 diabetes and their families at CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids. Call 218-255-3684 for dates and times.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game at 1 p. m. Hwy. 34, Walker.
Thursday, Oct. 3
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 2-4 p.m. First Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Grief Support Group
A grief support group, hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one, is held the first Thursday of each month, 2-2:30 p.m., in CHI St. Joseph’s Health South Lobby Conference Room.
Blue Mound Turkey Dinner
Hackensack Lions will host their annual Blue Mound Turkey dinner with all the fixings at the Hackensack Community Center, 4-7 p.m. Tickets available for $10 at Swanson’s Bait, Southside Gas, mark’s Market or from any Lion, or $12 at the door. Children ages 3-12, $5. Take-out orders available.
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at Walker Community Church. Social, 7 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m. Hostesses Julie Ann Kerrigan and Joann Aamodt; program, Gift of Life. Presenter Nancy Neal.
Split Pitch Potluck AA/Alanon
A split pitch potluck with meal at 7 p.m. and speakers at 8 p.m. will be held at Calvary Church, Walker.
Hand N Foot, bridge, Lake May Ctr
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Fri.-Sat., Oct. 4-5
Our Lady of the Lakes Magnificat
Our Lady of the Lakes Magnificat Chapter presents”Growing in Gifts of the Holy Spirit, with speaker Sister Linda Koonz, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker. Registration Friday, 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Cost $25 (meals included). For info call Lorri at (218) 507-0953 or Jeanette, (218) 652-2325.
Friday, Oct. 4
Runnin’ for FATHER project
Join us at noon at Heartland Park as we celebrate Luke Preussler and Justin Domogalla on their run. Still time to make pledges as they run from Walker to Park Rapids. Go to https://chisjh.org/foundation/pledgerun/
Blood drive
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Blood Drive; 8:30-1:30, Lower Level Conference rooms. For appt. contact Kristin Partlow at (218) 616-3197 or go to www.bloodhero.com, sponsor code ParkRapidsHospital
Saturday, Oct. 5
Paul Bunyan Power Sports Expo
The Paul Bunyan Power Sports Expo, sponsored by Timberland Dirt Devils ATV Club, will be held at the Stompin’ Grounds, Akeley, 10-5:30. Vendors, Dealers, demos, swappers and more. ATV raffle at 5:30 p.m.
St. Theodore harvest, bake sale
St. Theodore Catholic Church, Laporte, invites all to their Harvest Sale and Bake Sale, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Soup and sandwich lunch served.
Hope Recovery workshop
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota will hold a free workshop to provide information on mental illnesses, treatments, crisis management, suicide prevention, the mental health system and local resources along with practical strategies for helping a loved one or friend. This workshop is for family and friends of a teen or adult living with a mental illness and people living with a mental illness who are doing well in their recovery. It will be held at Community Presbyterian Church, 703 N. Pokegama Ave., in Grand Rapids from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information or to register (required), call (651) 645-2948 or see “classes” at namimn.org
Sun.-Sat., Oct. 6-12
Mental Illness Awareness
National Mental Illness Awareness Week is marked by community education efforts in all 50 states to raise awareness that mental illnesses are treatable medical conditions, and that there is help and hope for children and adults with mental illnesses and their families. To learn more about anxiety disorders, depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, or to find support groups, family educational classes and other resources, contact NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) at (888) 626-4435, or go to namimn.org
Sunday, Oct. 6
Hack Lions pancake breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will hold their final breakfast of 2019 from 8-11 a.m. at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 at the Do It Best Hdwe. corner. Breakfast includes buttermilk pancakes, sausage, beverages, condiments for a good-will donation. Pancake breakfasts will resume next spring.
Monday, Oct. 7
Line dancing in at Lake May
Line dancing Mondays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Regular line dancing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Hack Lions Board Mtg.
The Board will meet at 9 a.m. at the Hub. There will also be a foot clinic at 1:30 p.m. as well as a flu shot clinic from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the Hub.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game at 1 p. m. Hwy. 34, Walker.
Thursday, Oct. 10
MRSEA holds fall luncheon
The Northwoods chapter of Minnesota Retired State Employees Assoc. will hold their fall luncheon at noon at Tianna Country Club, Walker. Roast pork dinner, $14, tip included. Please notify Pat Pitzen, (218) 536-9034, LaVerne Kennedy, (218) 547-1364, or Sue Wilson, (218) 252-2229, by Oct. 3.
Y Weight? Support Group
Meeting for CHI St. Joseph’s Health weight-loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Held at 5:00 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month in lower level conference rooms B and C.
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, starting Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m. at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack off C.R. 5. New members welcome. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald (218) 682-2941.
Hand N Foot, bridge, Lake May Ctr
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Fri.-Sat., Oct. 11-12
Holiday Boutique for Food Shelf
The Walker Area Food Shelf will host a Holiday Boutique at 8381 Lake Land Tr. NW, next to Boulder’s Restaurant, 9-6 each day. Autumn and winter decor, holiday decor, small furniture and dishwares. Cafe items served include a variety of soups and chili, custom cupcakes, hot chocolate.
Saturday, Oct. 12
St. Agnes annnual auction
St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker ,will hold its annual auction with dinner, raffle, prizes and fun, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Lutefisk dinner in Pine River
First Lutheran Church, 309 Second St. N., Pine River, will hold a lutefisk dinner from 3:30-7 p.m. or when the lutefisk is gone. Cost, $15 adults; $6 for kids ages 5-12; free for under age 5. Menu: lutefisk, Swedish meatballs, squash, coleslaw, potatoes, lefse, dessert.
Miniature canoe-making
Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post , 43411 Oodena Dr., Onamia, will show how to make a miniature Ojibwebirchbark canoe. One hour to make the craft; recommended for ages 8 and up; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Craft supplies provided by the Minnesota Humanities Center. Free; museum admission not included.
Family day by the water
Spend the day on the shores of Lake Mille Lacs at the Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post , 43411 Oodena Dr., Onamia. Enjoy family-friendly games and programs around the theme of water. Outdoor activities, weather permitting. Included with $6-$10 site admission fee. MN Histor. Soc. and Mille Lacs Band members free.
Laporte Scholarship Fundraiser
The Laporte Legion Auxiliary will host a chili and sandwich scholarship fundraiser today, 11-2 p.m. at the Lakeport Town Hall with games, food, face-painting and prizes.
Game Changers meet at Hub
Hackensack Game Changers will meet from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hub.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Harvest Festival
Calvary Church, Walker, will celebrate a Harvest Festival at 5 p.m. Enjoy a great meal and encouraging stories of God at work in people’s lives.
Dance music at Red River Ctr.
Free dance music by Frankly Country, noon-3 p.m. at the Red River Event Center, Akeley.
Monday, Oct. 14
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
40 Days for Life Key Note Speaker
Former abortion provider Dr. Haywood Robinson will speak about his experiences as director of medical affairs and the 40 Days for Life project at noon at the Walker Bay Theater.
Line dancing in at Lake May
Line dancing Mondays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Regular line dancing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Wave of Light Ceremony
A pregnancy and infant loss remembrance ceremony with music, readings, candle lighting, refreshments; 6 p.m., Chapel at CHI St. Joseph’s. RSVPs encouraged but not required; call 218-616-3266.
Laporte Tax Levy Info Mtg.
Laporte School Board members will be available to answer questions during student conferences, 4-7 p.m., about the property tax levy that will be on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Learn to Knit in Walker
Knitting class runs from 10-11 a.m. first and third Tuesdays, at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game at 1 p. m. Hwy. 34, Walker.
Thursday, Oct. 17
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at the home of Joyce Schuette. Social, 7 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m. Hostesses Joyce Schuette and Lynette Tripp. Program: CBD Basics. Presenter: Halli Knutson. Also PCE Brief.
Headwaters Stroke Support
St. Joseph’s Home Care provides free stroke support group meetings on the third Thursday of month at St. Joseph’s HR conference room in Park Rapids from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Hack Hub Pot Luck
Bring a dish to share for a noon potluck gathering at the Hub.
Hand N Foot, bridge, Lake May Ctr
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Fri.-Sun, Oct. 18-20
Tattoo Convention at Nor. Lights
Tattoo Convention 2 will be held at Northern Lights Event Center Oct. 18, noon-1 a.m.; Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-1 a.m.; and Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Live tattooing and piercing; two huge tattoo contests; artist seminars, specialty vendors and more. Three day pass, $20 or Sunday pas, $10
Saturday, Oct. 19
White Oak Bible Chapel supper
White Oak Bible Chapel, 7 miles south of Akeley on Hwy. 64, invites all to their annual community free harvest dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Menu: smoked turkey, meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, cole slaw, buns, homemade desserts.
Craft and Bake Sale
Akeley United Methodist Church will host a Holiday Boutique craft and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 21
Free Tech Class
The Hack Hub will host Bill Kennedy to teach a free tech class at 1 p.m.
Line dancing in at Lake May
Line dancing Mondays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Regular line dancing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Cass Co. Public Health Clinic
Cass County Public Health will hold a senior health clinic, 4th Tues., 9-11 a.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker, offering blood pressure screenings and foot care.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game at 1 p.m. Hwy. 34, Walker.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Hand N Foot, bridge, Lake May Ctr
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Friday, Oct. 25
Friday Fish Fry in Walker
A walleye dinner is served every fourth Friday of the month, 5-7 p.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Two walleye fillets, baked potato, wild rice, coleslaw, rolls, homemade pies, $15.
Saturday, Oct. 26
That 70’s Gala
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Foundation benefit gala, a Night of Disco, will be held at Leech Lake Event Center, Walker. Gourmet appetizers, games, silent auction, entertainment. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. For tickets or sponsorships, call Sonja Day, 218-616-3383.
Monday, Oct. 28
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at Calvary Church in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Line dancing in at Lake May
Line dancing Mondays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Regular line dancing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Say BOO to the flu
Keep your family protected this flu season. Get the flu vaccination at Sanford Bemidji Children’s Clinic, 3-6 p.m. Appointments recommended; vaccines available for children ages 6 months to 18 years and parents. Also mini-pumpkin patch, treat bags, coloring station and more.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game at 1 p. m. Hwy. 34, Walker.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Hand N Foot, bridge, Lake May Ctr
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Wed., Nov. 6, 13, 20
Childbirth Preparation
Classes are designed for the seventh, eighth and ninth months of pregnancy. CHI St. Joseph’s Lower Level Conf. Rm., 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays Nov. 6,13, 20. To register go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.
Thursday, Nov. 7
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at the home of Amy Townsdin. Social, noon., meeting 12:30 p.m. Hostesses Amy Townsdin and Jan Miller. Program: Bemidji Area Arts Endowment. Presenter: Beverly Erickson. Also ELF Brief.
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 2-4 p.m. First Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Grief Support Group
A grief support group, hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one, is held the first Thursday of each month, 2-2:30 p.m., in CHI St. Joseph’s Health South Lobby Conference Room.
Monday, Nov. 11
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Monday, Nov. 25
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at Calvary Church in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Monday, Dec. 9
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Monday, Dec. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at Calvary Church in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, March 12
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, April 9
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, May 14
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, June 11
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, July 9
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
