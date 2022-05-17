Events and activities
Fishing guides needed
Twenty volunteer fishing guides are needed for the Wounded Warrior Project fishing weekend, May 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All gas, meals and bait provided. Contact Vanessa at Hiawatha Beach Resort, (218) 547-1510, or Leech Lake Area Chamber, (218) 547-1313.
Support Trapshooting team
Support the Wolves Trapshooting team. Buy a Burger Bundle on Saturday May 14 or May 21. Choice of burger, side and beverage, $15 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anderson’s Pine Point Resort, 9693 Pine Point Rd. NW., Walker.
Wed., May 18
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Wilkinson Township and Weeks Automotive.
Community Meal at Hope
Hope Lutheran Church, Walker, will serve a free community meal with chicken Parmesan from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Hack Lending Library mtg.
The Hackensack Lending Library will hold a meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m .at the Hub, Hackensack.
Thursday, May 19
Hub holds potluck
The Hub in Hackensack will hold a potluck at noon; bring a dish to pass. Guest speaker will be Gary Dietrich who will talk about affordable housing and day care projects being proposed for Hackensack.
Lions General meeting
The Hackensack Lions will hold their general meeting at 7 p.m. at The Hub, Hackensack.
Rotary Stem and Stein
Walker Rotary presents Stem and Stein, at Northern Lights Event Center, 6-8:30 p.m.
Fri.-Sat., May 20-21
Live music at the Chase
Live music with Tim Eggebratten, 7 p.m., at Chase on the Lake, Walker.
Friday, May 20
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Pine Lake Township and the town of Loon Lake.
Ten Mile Lake board
The Ten Mile Lake Association Board will meet at The Hub, Hackensack, from 9 a.m. to noon..
Saturday, May 21
Magnificat at St. Agnes
Our Lady of the Lakes Magnificat will gather at 8:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 210 Division St., Walker. Registration at 8:30 a.m., breakfast at 9 a.m. Cost $20. Speaker will be Linda Ries. Contact Lorri at (218) 507-0953 or Jeanette at (218) 252-2777.
Support Trapshooting team
Support the Wolves Trapshooting team. Buy a Burger Bundle — Choice of burger, side and beverage, $15 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anderson’s Pine Point Resort, 9693 Pine Point Rd. NW., Walker.
Spring cleaning tea
Hope Lutheran Church, Walker, will hold a Spring Cleaning Tea from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Church to help support an Afghan family (dad, son, daughter) who recently settled in Minneapolis after fleeing their homeland due to threats from the Taliban. Shop through items other folks have donated from their cupboards (serving pieces, platters, casseroles, pitchers, glasses, etc.). Entry fee is $5 which allows you to shop and enjoy coffee, tea and a bar. Each item purchased is $2. All proceeds will help the Afghan family with their expenses. The family is sponsored by Lutheran Social Service and the ELCA NE Minnesota Synod.
Purse Night at MDJ Saloon
Support the pets at Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort, Hackensack, with a Purse Night fundraiser at the MDJ Saloon, Moondance Fairgrounds eat of Walker. Social and pre-games start at 5 p.m.; games with fabulous prizes, including designer purses, start at 6 p.m. Limited space; text Meg Naugle (218) 259-1165 with name and number in your party. (Purse Night was rescheduled from April 23 due to inclement weather.)
Wed. May 25
Chicken dinner at Immanuel
Fried chicken dinner, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church, east of the Y Junction, Walker.
Wed. May 25
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Lima Township and May Township.
Ruby’s Pantry
The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is from 4:30-6 p.m. NEW THIS MONTH: each bundle is $25; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. Drive-through distribution. Pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. Also sign up to volunteer.
Friday, May 27
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Hiram Township and Green Scene Market, Eatery and Cocktail Bar.
Book, Bake, Plant sale
A Book, Bake and Plant Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Hub, Hackensack. This is a Hub fundraiser.
Wed., June 1
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Hardee’s and Walker VFW.
Friday, June 3
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Randall and Mary Krecklau (CCHS members) and Shriver’s Bait.
Wed., June 8
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Bayside Bar and Grill and Walker Bay Coffee.
Friday, June 10
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Village Square Pizza and Walker Cleaners.
Wed., June 15
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by American National Bank and Kego Township.
Barn Quilt Class
A “Barn Quilt” class will be held at the Hub from 5:30-9”30 p.m. Instructor will bring all supplies: patterns, 2-by-2 foot aluminum composite boards to paint on, paint, etc. Cost $80 - registration fee is $35, with $45 due at class time. Minimum 12 people for a full class. Contact Myra at (218) 820-0258.
Friday, June 17
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Heritage Arts and Gifts and Spitzack Builders.
Wed., June 22
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Laporte Grocery and Meats and TJ’s Floral.
Friday, June 24
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Fairview Township Centennial and Anderson’s Resorts (Grand Vu Lodge, Pine Point, South Shore).
Saturday, June 25
Spring Bike Fling
The Spring Bike Fling will be held at 10 a.m. at Walker City Park; three choices for routes: 24 miles, 48 miles, 36 miles. “Hack and Back” is our theme. To sign up, go to https://www.BikeReg.com/spring-bike-fling
Friday, July 1
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by city of Pillager and Pedersen Family Dental.
Wed., July 6
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Area Realty and Howg’s Gas and Service
Friday, July 8
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by city of Lakeshore and Walker Building Supply, LLC
Wed., July 13
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by PJ and Walker Homes/Mini Storage
Fri.-Sun., July 15-17
WHA Class of ‘82
The Walker-Hackensack Class of 1982 will have their 40-year “Let’s Reconnect” class reunion in Walker the weekend of July 15-17. Please contact Kirsten Eggena at (218) 232-4529 or Theresa Bilben at (218) 556-3980 for more information.
Friday, July 15
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Eye Clinic and Walker Home Center.
Wed., July 20
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Chase on the Lake and Tiger Lily’s.
Friday, July 22
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Crooked Lake Township and Tianna Country Club.
Wed., July 27
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Brad Spry State Farm Insurance and Jenny & Co.
Friday, July 29
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker American Legion and Loney Sales and Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.