Events and activities
Story Time, Library
Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is story time for pre-schoolers at the Walker Library.
Trivia night, WaterShed
Every Wednesday night, 7 p.m. is Trivia Night at The WaterShed, Walker
Surf/Turf, Raffle, Cabana
Every Thursday night, 7 p.m.., is a Surf and Turf Raffle at Cabana Del Norte, Walker.
Trivia night, Rendezvous
Every Friday night, 6 p.m., is Trivia Night at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack.
Game Day Sunday
Portage Brewing, Walker, welcomes all to Game Day Sunday,, noon to 5 p.m.
Wed., March 1
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. Month’s theme is “Day and Night,” and our character is Llama Llama from the Anna Dewdney books. This week’s stories are about “Going to Bed.”
Thur-Sun,, March 2-5
Red River Boat Show
Check out the Red River Valley Boat Show at J&K Marine, Walker.
Thursday, March 2
Ramadan
CLC’s Cultural Thursday event will focus on the observance of Ramadan, one of the most sacred times of the year for those of the Islamic Faith. This year Ramadan begins the evening of March 22. Cultural Thursday will be held at noon in Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd Campus.
Friday, March 3
St. Agnes Lenten fish fry
St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker, will serve a Lenten Fish Fry tonight, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Adults $14, kids under 12, $7.
Wed., March 8
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Nighttime.”
Thursday, March 9
Military group meets
A military group will meet the second Thursday, at Bogy’s in Park Rapids at 5 p.m. This is an open group and service members are encouraged to bring family members and friends. Come and enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 652-4378 if you have any questions. Come support a veteran’s restaurant!
Friday, March 10
St. Agnes Lenten fish fry
St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker, will serve a Lenten Fish Fry tonight, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Adults $14, kids under 12, $7.
Sunday, March 12
ASI-Bemidji annual meeting
The American Swedish Institute of Bemidji will hold its annual meeting at Calvary Lutheran Church, 4 p.m. Marlene Wisuri, board chair of the Sami Cultural Center will be live via ZOOM for a program, “Sami in Sweden and North America, on the big screen in Calvary’s fellowship center. Following will be a short meeting and potluck supper.
Tuesday, March 14
Memory Cafe in Hackensack
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be at Paws and Claws meeting from 10:30-noon. Ryan Pels will be providing entertainment Enjoy coffee, snacks and fellowship. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu
Wed., March 15
Lunch and Learn
Lunch and Learn, noon, Leech Lake Area Chamber offices, “Chamber 101” Class.
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “St. Patrick’s Day Fun.”
Friday, March 17
St. Agnes Lenten fish fry
St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker, will serve a Lenten Fish Fry tonight, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Adults $14, kids under 12, $7.
Tuesday, March 21
Business After Hours
Business After Hours will be held at the WACC, 4-6 p.m., sponsored by Walker Rotary.
Library Board meets
The Walker Public Library Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Fire Hall meeting room.
Wed., March 22
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Wake Up and Get Ready For the Day.”
Friday, March 24
St. Agnes Lenten fish fry
St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker, will serve a Lenten Fish Fry tonight, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Adults $14, kids under 12, $7.
Saturday, March 25
Spring Craft Fair
Laporte School Community Ed will hold a spring craft fair March 25, 9-3 at the school. More than 40 vendors. Pics with the Easter Bunny; kids’ crafts; kids’ scavenger hunt; spring floral wall; floral arrangement class; soup fundraiser. Vendors still wanted. Contact Caitlin Hadrava (caitlin.hadrava@laporte.k12.mn.us) ASAP.
Wed., March 28
Kevin Kling at Am. Legion
Minnesota’s Storyteller Kevin Kling will speak at 4 p.m, lower level of the Walker American Legion, brought to you by the Walker Public Library. Kling is best known for his popular commentaries on NPR’s All Things Considered and his storytelling stage shows. His autobiographical tales are as enchanting as they are true to life.
Wed., March 29
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Good Morning.”
Wed., March 30
Library Book Club
Join us in discussing “Once Upon a Time There Was You,” by Elizabeth Berg, 5 p.m. To be part of the book club stop by the library to pick up a copy of this book at the library’s temporary location, the lower level, American National Bank, Walker.
Friday, March 31
St. Agnes Lenten fish fry
St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker, will serve a Lenten Fish Fry tonight, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Adults $14, kids under 12, $7.
Sunday, April 30
ASI, SON meet
Bemidji branches of Sons of Norway and the American Swedish Institute will hold a joint meeting at 2 p.m. to hear Loraine Jensen, president of the American Association of Runic Studies, speak in person. Jensen is a foremost expert on runes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.