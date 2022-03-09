Wednesday, March 9
Joint Lenten Services
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) and Union Congregational Church (UCC) of Hackensack invite all to five joint Lenten worship services Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. March 9-April 6. Tonight’s service will be at Union Church, led by Pastor Leif Espeland. All are welcome.
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.
Thursday, March 10
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Military group gathers
The military group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Good Life Cafe on Main Street in Park Rapids. Service members, bring anyone you wish as this is an open group. Come enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 562-4378 for more information.
Hackensack Lions Board
The Hackensack Lions Board meets at 7 p.m. at The Hub.
Fri.-Sat., March 11-12
Live Music-Chase
Live music with Andy Autin, 7 p.m. at Chase on the Lake, Walker.
Saturday, March 12
Natural gardening
Jim Etzel will talk about natural, organic gardening, soils and related topics from 9-noon at The Hub, Hackensack.
Creativity kits
Crossing Arts, 711 Laurel St., Brainerd, will hand out creativity kits from 10 a.m. to noon; Kits include two art projects. Free to the public, supply is limited, first come, first served. For more info call Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416.
Tuesday, March 15
Free garden class
Mary Parrish will hold a free garden class on growing herbs in the house, 10-11 a.m., at The Hub, Hackensack.
Wednesday, March 16
AARP Tax Prep
Joint Lenten Services
Thursday, March 17
Hub holds potluck
The Hub in Hackensack will hold a potluck at noon; bring a dish to pass.
AARP Tax Prep
Lions General meeting
The Hackensack Lions will hold their general meeting at 7 p.m. at The Hub, Hackensack.
Monday, March 21
Free Tech Class
Bill Kennedy will present a free tech class, 1 p.m., at the Hub in Hackensack.
Safe Serve Class
A Safe Serve Class will be held at 9 a.m. at Birchwood Char House, Hackensack. Pre-register by emailing Birchwoodbar@gmail.com, ASAP. Cost is $145/$75 renewal. Or call (218) 675-6200.
Poetry reading
Verse Like Water, the visiting poet program of Central Lakes college, presents Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Forrest Gander, an internationally known poet, novelist, essayist and translator. All are invited to a free poetry reading at noon in Chalberg Theater, Brainerd Campus, or via livestream: www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDX5ukBGRAk
Tuesday, March 22
Free garden class
Mary Parrish will hold a free garden class on heat tolerant plants, 10-11 a.m., at The Hub, Hackensack.
Wednesday, March 23
AARP Tax Prep
Joint Lenten Services
Thursday, March 24
AARP Tax Prep
Saturday, March 26
Natural gardening
Jim Etzel will hold talk about natural, organic gardening, soils and related topics from 9-noon at The Hub, Hackensack.
Tuesday, March 29
Free garden class
Mary Parrish will hold a free garden class on new plants, 10-11 a.m., at The Hub, Hackensack.
Wednesday, March 30
AARP Tax Prep
Joint Lenten Services
Thursday, March 31
AARP Tax Prep
Wednesday, April 6
AARP Tax Prep
Joint Lenten Services
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) and Union Congregational Church (UCC) of Hackensack invite all to five joint Lenten worship services Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. March 9-April 6. Tonight’s service will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran, led by Pastor Leif Espeland. All are welcome.
Thursday, April 7
AARP Tax Prep
Wednesday, April 13
AARP Tax Prep
Thursday, April 14
AARP Tax Prep
Saturday, June 25
Spring Bike Fling
The Spring Bike Fling will be held at 10 a.m. at Walker City Park; three choices for routes: 24 miles, 48 miles, 36 miles. “Hack and Back” is our theme. To sign up, go to https://www.BikeReg.com/spring-bike-fling
Fri.-Sun., July 15-17
WHA Class of ‘82
The Walker-Hackensack Class of 1982 will have their 40-year “Let’s Reconnect” class reunion in Walker the weekend of July 15-17. Please contact Kirsten Eggena at (218) 232-4529 or Theresa Bilben at (218) 556-3980 for more information.
