Events and activities
Mental health support groups
NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers a variety of free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness, their families, friends, spouses/partners, as well as parents of children and teens. African-American and LGBTQ focused groups are also offered. Led by trained peer facilitators, the support groups help individuals and families learn coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences. Find a complete listing of group meetings and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Support Groups” or go straight to https://namimn.org/support/nami-minnesota-support-groups/
Saturday, March 13
Crossing Arts Creativity Kits
Crossing Arts, Brainerd, will distribute creativity kits from 10 a.m.-noon. Kits will be available at Crossing Arts, located at 711 Laurel St., Brainerd. In case of inclement weather, the distribution will take place indoors. The kits have two art projects, are free on a first come, first serve basis.
Tuesday, March 16
Jolly Jammers meet in Akeley
Join the Jolly Jammers the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Akeley Methodist Church. If you play an instrument, sing or have a listening ear, you are welcome. Microphones and electric power furnished. Bring a treat to share; beverages provided. Seating will be spaced for safety. For more info call 652-2885.
Tuesday, March 30
Votes for Women presentation
Celebrate Women’s History Month with a free virtual presentation by Minn. historian William Green who will discuss his latest book, “Nellie Francis” — a speaker and suffragist who was a pioneer for gender and racial equality. Register on Facebook@ KRLSLegacy or call your local KRLS Library.
