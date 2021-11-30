Events and activities
Crossing Arts’ Kringle Market
Crossing Arts Kringle Market, Brainerd, runs through Dec. 24; open Tues., Thurs., Fri, 10-5; Wed., 10-7, Saturdays, 10-2, except for Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 10-2. Enjoy shopping in the Gallery and Gift Shop with an amazing selection of local artist-created art and fine crafts, art supplies, holiday gifts and more. Crossing Arts is located at 711 Laurel in downtown Brainerd.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Joint Advent Service
Union Congregational Church (UCC) and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Hackensack will hold joint Advent worship at Union Church, 5:30 p.m., featuring the Holden Evening Prayer service. All are welcome to attend.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Sweets, Treats, Treasures
The eighth annual Christmas Sweets, Treats and Treasures will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out at Calvary Lutheran Church, 112 Park Ave., Park Rapids. Sponsored by CHI St. Joseph’s Health Auxiliary, the event raises funds to enhance patient comfort and healing. at St. Joseph’s Health. The event features a gift boutique, cookie walk, and holiday specialties such as lefse, krumkake, holiday breads, cookie platters and fudge. Cash, checks, credit cards accepted.
Monday, Dec. 6
Military folks gather
Military folks are invited to eat out at Bogy’s, Hwy. 34 E., Park Rapids, 6 p.m. Bring a gift if you want to exchange Christmas gifts. Call Lynn at (218) 562-4378 for info. We are no longer an organized group, but all veterans, friends and family members are welcome!
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Joint Advent Service
Union Congregational Church (UCC) and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Hackensack will hold joint Advent worship at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 5:30 p.m., featuring the Holden Evening Prayer service. All are welcome to attend.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Cookies, Carols at The Popple
Join friends and neighbors to sing Christmas carols at The Popple Bar, Laporte, from 1-3 p.m. There will be yummy homemade treats for sale; Santa is stopping by for a visit. Holiday spirit provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Popple Bar and Grill.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Joint Advent Service
Union Congregational Church (UCC) and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Hackensack will hold joint Advent worship at Union Church, 5:30 p.m., featuring the Holden Evening Prayer service. All are welcome to attend.
Thursday, Dec. 16
NAMI suicide prevention
The Minnesota National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities. The program helps individuals learn three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. This 1.5 hour class is for members of rural and ag communities over age 16. It will be offered from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Dec. 16. To register see “Classes” at namimn.org. For more information call 651-645-2948.
Friday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve, St. Paul’s Luth.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Hackensack will hold a Christmas Eve worship service at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
