Events and activities
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open the last Monday of the month at Calvary Church in Walker, 10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Parkinson’s Support Group
The Parkinson’s Support Group, which offers fellowship and information sharing, meets third Tues. at 1:30 p.m. in the theater room at Windsong Senior living, 1010 Anne St. NW, Bemidji. The group meets the third Tuesday of the month and is open and free to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease, friends or family. For information call JoAnn, (218) 547-3350.
Hackensack Legion family meeting
Hackensack American Legion Post 202, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion (SAL) meetings are held the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Legion Post in downtown Hackensack.
Jolly Jammers meet in Akeley
Join the Jolly Jammers the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Akeley Methodist Church. If you play an instrument, sing or have a listening ear, you are welcome. Microphones and electric power furnished. Bring a treat to share; beverages provided. For more info call 652-2885.
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church will be at Laporte School on the fourth Wednesday. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and distribution begins at 4:30, continuing until 6 or until the shares are gone. Please do not line up before 2:45 p.m. to give room for students, parents and teachers. Bring $20 cash and two large totes for each share. You can also pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration.
Fri.-Sat., Jan. 3-4
Ramona Fritz Band at The 502
The Ramona Fritz Band will perform from 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings at The 502, Chase Hotel in Walker.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Community meal at Union Church
Union Church (UCC), Hackensack, hosts a community meal of hot pulled pork, dessert and beverage, served at 5:30 p.m. in the church lower level. The meal is free but donations are gratefully accepted. All ages are welcome.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Retired Military Group
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets at 6 p.m. at Vallarta’s Mexican Restaurant at the Park Rapids Armory. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 with questions.
Thur-Sun., Jan. 16-19
Back To Hack Events
The Back to Hack winter festival offers fun for all ages. Snow sculpting begins Jan. 12 and runs until judging on Jan. 18; Medallion Hunt is Jan. 16-18; Freeze Your Fanny Fun Run/Walk, Ice Fishing Contest, Sled Dog Rides, Penguin Plunge and more are Jan. 18. Also fish fry, bonfire and fireworks Jan. 18. “It’s a Wrap” party is at the Birchwood Char House Jan. 19. For a full list of events, contact the Visitor’s Center at 675-6135, or look for posters at Hackensack businesses.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Lunch and learn at Sanford
A ‘Lunch and Learn’ session on Sanford Imagenetics: Integrating Genetic and Genomic Medicine into Primary Care will be held in the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center-Education Center (1300 Anne St. NW, Bemidji) noon-1 p.m. Presenter is Grace Beuch, Senior Clinical Imagenetics Specialist. Light lunch provided; registration required, space limited. RSVP by noon Jan. 20 to (218) 333-5505 or shfoundation.bemidji@sanfordhealth.org or online at sanfordhealth.org/events.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com
Saturday, Feb. 8
Childbirth Preparation
Classes are designed for third trimester of pregnancy; held online and in CHI St. Joseph’s Health Lower Level Conf. Room. to learn more or to register, go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.
