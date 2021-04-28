Wednesday, April 28

Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte

Ruby’s  Pantry will be in Laporte today at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across the street from 315 Main St. W. Distribution of food bundles (shares) will be from 4:30-6 p.m. or until bundles run out. Please do not arrive or line up before 4 p.m., as buses are returning and volunteers are preparing the bundles. No need to bring boxes. Each bundle is a $20 donation. You will receive an abundance of groceries. This is a drive-through distribution, so please prepare your trunk. Guests must stay in their vehicles; no bathrooms available. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church-Laporte.

Sunday, May 2

Hack Lions serves pancake bfst

The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. Breakfasts will be held the first Sunday of each month, May-October; COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations  accepted, with proceeds going to Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort.

Saturday May 8

Woodtick Wheelers spring mtg.

The Woodtick Wheelers ATV Club will hold its spring meeting and membership drive at 9 a.m. starting at the parking lot of Bear Pause Theater in Hackensack. New members welcome. After a short meeting, an ATV ride through the Chippewa National Forest to Whipholt Beach will follow. Everyone should bring their own lunch. For more info visit www.woodtickwheelers.com or email clubpresident Dave Halsey at dvhalsey@gmail.com.

Sat. May 15 and 22

Support Wolves Trapshooting

Support the WHA Wolves trapshooting team from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Anderson’s Pine Point Resort, 9693 Pine Point Rd.  NW, Walker by purchasing a “Burger Bundle:” — choice of burgers, sids, beverages, $15.

Saturday May 22

Pet Wellness Clinic

Great River Rescue, Bemidji, will hold a pet wellness clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments must be made in advance; $10 deposit. To learn more and to register go to www.greatriverrescue.com under the “Events” tab. Great River  Rescue is located at 1612 Carr Lake Road and is open Tues.-Fri, 12:30-5:30 p.m. and Sat., 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Brainerd Ski Loons water show

The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Brainerd Ski Loons water show

Sunday, Aug. 1

Brainerd Ski Loons water show

Sunday, Aug. 15

Brainerd Ski Loons water show

Sunday, Aug. 15

Brainerd Ski Loons water show

Wed., Aug. 18

Brainerd Ski Loons water show

Wed., Aug. 18

Brainerd Ski Loons water show

The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 6:30 p.m. p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

Sat., Aug. 21

Real Vikings. No horns.

The Crow Wing Viking Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds, presented by the Sons of Norway. Authentic Viking age costumes, weapons, crafts, music, games. An affordable family event with special activities for the kids. On-site food, free parking.

