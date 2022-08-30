Wed., August 31
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Rolf Smeby, CCHS member, and Heritage Custom Framing and Art and Antique Mall of Walker.
Friday, Sept. 2
Gallery North open house
Gallery North, 310 Fourth St. NW, Bemidji, will host a Friday Open House reception, 2-5 p.m. to view new work by Showcase Artist Darcy Brambrink. Her show is titled “A Day at the Lake.” Darcy is primarily a watercolor artist and loves the sweeping motion and atmospheric calm of watercolors. She is a member of the Minnesota Watercolor Society and a native of Laporte.
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by The Boulders Restaurant and Resort Marine and Supply.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Hack Lions pancake b’fst
The Hackensack Lions pancake breakfast will be held from 8-11 a.m. at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Ave. Breakfast includes buttermilk pancakes, sausage, coffee, water or juice, and condiments. Free-will donations cheerfully accepted with proceeds supporting the Hackensack Area Food Shelf. Breakfasts are held the first Sunday of each month, May through October.
Wed., Sept. 7
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by May Creek Lodge and Benson’s Food and Drink Emporium
Friday, Sept. 9
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Stone Woman Herbals and Shingobee Township.
Calgary Fiddlers
The Calgary Fiddlers will perform at Walker Bay Theater, 7 p.m., as part of Ethnic Fest 2022.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Ethnic Fest 2022
Ethnic Fest returns with a world of fun for all ages. From breakfast at St. Agnes Church to the 11 a.m. parade, to performers and musicians at five stages, to ethnic specialties at area restaurants, there’s something for every interest.
Patsy Cline-Walker Bay Theater
‘Patsy Cline’ will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Walker Bay Theater as part of Ethnic Fest 2022.
Monday, Sept. 12
Golf4Life tourney
The Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center is sponsoring the “Golf4Life” fundraising tournament at Tianna Country Club Walker. Registration at noon, shotgun start at 1 p.m. Pasta bar and awards at 5 p.m.; games and 50/50 raffle. Proceeds benefit WAPSC. For info call Kim Marshall at (952) 212-6345 or Sid Marlette at (218) 252-3265.
Wed., Sept. 14
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Marine and Norm’s Auto Repair.
Friday, Sept. 16
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leech Lake TV and First National Bank.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m., at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. New members welcome. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.
Wed., Sept. 21
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Cass County and Northern Star Co-op.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Defensive driving class
A senior (55+) defensive driving refresher class will be offered at the WACC, 9 a.m. to noon, with National Safety Council instructor Steve Johnson. The class entitles seniors to a discount on their car insurance. Fee $25. To register, call (218) 363-3799.
Friday, Sept. 23
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Arvig Communications and Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
Wed., Sept. 28
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leer Title and Bob and Nita Eagle Frink, CCHS members.
Friday, Sept. 30
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leech Lake TV and Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Climate Change in N. Minn.
“The Challenge of Climate Change in Northern Minnesota” will be held at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. Keynote speaker, panel discussion, Q&A session. Registration fee $10 for event and lunch. Pre-register by Oct. 1. Go to www.deep-portage.org/public-programs or call Deep Portage at (218) 682-2325.
Tuesday, October 18
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m., at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. New members welcome. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.
