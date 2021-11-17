Events and activities
No Ruby’s Pantry in Nov.
Ruby’s Pantry-Laporte will not hold a November Pantry. We have found a new site coordinator and are restructuring the Pantry. We will resume with our December Pantry.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Business After Hours
The Walker Area Youth Hockey Program celebrates Business After Hours at the WACC, 5-7 p.m. Bring your business card with $2 for split the pot.
Sons of Norway meet
Walker Sons of Norway meet at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker at 7 p.m. Program will be actress Jan Smith from Vining, who will portray a 1000 AD Nordic Queen during the Viking era. Program is free and open to the public. Treats afterwards.
Zoom Poetry reading
Kokoro Center for Music and the Performing Arts presents “Poets of the Minnesota Northwoods” from 7-8 p.m. This is a free Zoom event, with featured poet Sara Chaffee-Bates. To register email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
‘Our Ojibwe neighbor’
Salem Lutheran Church, Longville, presents “Our Ojibwe Neighbor, Past, Present and Future,” a community forum presentation at 6 p.m., with Ojibwe Elder Dale Greene. Learn about Ojibwe history and culture and how it affects modern day issues and views. For info call the church at (218) 363-2011.
Nov. 19-27
‘Hacks-Giving’ virtual fundraiser
The Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation’s virtual fundraiser “Hacks-Giving,” starts today and runs through Nov. 27. Visitors to the auction website at hackensackfund.org will have a chance to bid on items donated by community members. To donate items, call Kris at (218) 838-5642.
Friday, Nov. 19
COVID-19 clinic in Bemidji
A COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic and Feast will be held from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the People’s Church (ELCA), 824 America Ave. (in the rear). Must be 18 or older for Moderna vaccine. Incentives: first dose, $50; second dose, $100; booster, $50 In coordination with Beltrami County Public Health, sponsored by Northwest Minnesota Foundation.
Verse Like Water visiting poet
Verse Like Water, the visiting poet program at Central Lakes College, presents poet actor and novelist Kwame Dawes at noon in Chalberg Theater, Brainerd campus. This live event will be followed by a book signing and craft talk. The community is invited to attend.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Win cash or turkeys!
Win Cash or Turkeys at the 40&8 Turkey Bingo, 7 p.m., at the Walker American Legion, sponsored by the 40&8 and Sons of the American Legion. Proceeds will be used for nursing scholarships.
Fall bazaar at St. Peter
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 305 W. Fifth St., Park Rapids, will hold a fall bazaar from 9-3. Huge bake sale, vendors, crafts, homemade lefse, children’s dollar store. Coffee and caramel rolls starting at 9 a.m. Lunch served 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: cream of potato soup, turkey or ham sandwiches, fresh pies. Free admission; door prizes.
Sunday, Nov. 21
Hack Legion Auxil. Breakfast
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 202, will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the club. Choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs OR French toast, eggs and bacon; juice and coffee, $7. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Nov. 22-23
Free Turkey Giveaway
With a Thrivent Action Team, Jordan and Chelsea Fevold, the Fevold Realty Group, will give away free turkeys. Supplies are limited, so reserve your turkey by calling Jordan at (218) 242-4084. Pickup is Mon., Nov. 22, noon-2 at the Bill Hansen Realty Office, 403 Minnesota Ave., Walker; and Tues., Nov. 23, noon-2 at the Bill Hansen Realty Office 5016 Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Fri.-Sat., Nov. 26-27
Festival of Lights
The Festival of Lights in Walker is a great way to “light up the town” and start the holiday season. Fun activities for the whole family: Reindeer Ramble, a Float Village on Fifth, Party with Santa at Walker Bay Theater, Community Christmas Tree decorating and more. To be an event sponsor or for more information on the Leech Lake Chamber website, leech-lake.com or call (218) 547-1313.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Cookies, Carols at The Popple
Join friends and neighbors to sing Christmas carols at The Popple Bar, Laporte, from 1-3 p.m. There will be yummy homemade treats for sale; Santa is stopping by for a visit. Holiday spirit provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Popple Bar and Grill.
Tuesday, Dec. 16
NAMI suicide prevention
The Minnesota National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities. The program helps individuals learn three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. This 1.5 hour class is for members of rural and ag communities over age 16. It will be offered from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Dec. 16. To register see “Classes” at namimn.org. For more information call 651-645-2948.
