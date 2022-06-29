Wed., June 29
Walker Pedalers
The Walker Pedalers bike club meets Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m. at city park lower pavilion. Routes within a 25-mile radius of Walker will vary from week to week; suggestions welcome. All ages and bike types welcome, including families. No charge.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by SuperOne Foods and Ben Brovold-American Family Insurance.
Friday, July 1
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by city of Pillager and Pedersen Family Dental.
Sunday, July 3
Hack Lions pancakes
The Hackensack Lions will hold their monthly pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. at the Hackensack Community Building on Lake Avenue, one block east of Hwy. 371. Breakfast includes buttermilk pancakes, sausage, coffee, water, juice and condiments for a free-will donation. Proceeds support the Family Safety Network. Breakfasts are held the first Sunday of May through October. Join us with your family and friends over the July 4 holiday weekend!
Music in the Park-CODA
Music in the Park, 5-7 p.m., at the gazebo of Salem Lutheran Church, Longville, welcomes CODA. This versatile duo of Malcolm Anderson (keyboard) and Scott Dorff (sax) plays patriotic tunes, popular standards, ballads, gospel and rock. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic lunch; concert will be held inside if it rains. Free admission but donations welcome.
Music at the Gazebo
“Figuring It Out,” (the Abello Family) will perform their mix of acoustic fiddle, mandolin, ukulele, fiddle, guitar, piano, upright bass and cello at 7 p.m., UCC Walker Gazebo. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy music under the pines.
Wed., July 6
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Area Realty and Howg’s Gas and Service
Thursday, July 7
WonderTrek at CC Museum
WonderTrek children’s Museum will visit the Cass County Museum in Walker from 1-3 p.m. for hands-on fun. There will be Big Blocks and Giant KNEX for some oversized construction, KEVA planks and Magnatiles for miniature construction, gearboards and geo boards for little engineers, and a fun arts/crafts activity.
Friday, July 8
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by city of Lakeshore and Walker Building Supply, LLC.
Spaghetti fundraiser
A spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Union Congregational Church, Lake Street, Hackensack. Free-will offering; also raffles and silent auction. Proceeds support Deep Portage Summer Camp scholarships. Sponsored by the Cass County Chapter, Izaak Walton League, and UCC.
Saturday, July 9
Furry 5K fun run/walk
Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort will hold a Furry 5K family friendly fun run/walk. Enjoy a tasty brat after the run at the Hackensack Park Pavilion. To register, contact P&C at (218) 675-7297 or go to pawsandclawsrr.org.
Wed., July 13
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by PJ and Walker Homes/Mini Storage.
Author Thomas at Hub
Plymouth author Norrie Thomas will speak at 3 p.m. at The Hub in Hackensack. She will have copies of her book, “The Hackensack Cafe Adventures,” to sign. No charge; refreshments served.
Thursday, July 14
Historic Military Vehicles
A presentation on Historic Military Vehicle Preservation will be presented at 6:30 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, C.R. 5, Longville; meet and greet at 6 p.m. John Varner, Red Bull Historic Military Vehicle Preservation Association, will discuss historic military vehicles and efforts to preserve them. Free, open to public.
Military Group meets
Military Group meets at 6 p.m. at Mustang Sally’s, north of Walker on Hwy. 371. Service members, bring anyone you wish; this is an open group. Come enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn for more info at (218) 652-4378.
Kids’ scavenger hunt
Union Church, Hackensack, will host a reading of author Norrie Thomas’ book, the Hackensack Cafe Adventure, at 9 a.m., followed by a scavenger hunt. For kids entering K-5 grades. Lunch provided, event is free but space is limited. Pre-registration is recommended. Registration form is at church or on the website, unioncchackensack.com. Call (218) 675-6300 for info.
Fri.-Sun., July 15-17
WHA Class of ‘82
The Walker-Hackensack Class of 1982 will have their 40-year “Let’s Reconnect” class reunion in Walker the weekend of July 15-17. Please contact Kirsten Eggena at (218) 232-4529 or Theresa Bilben at (218) 556-3980 for more information.
Friday, July 15
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Eye Clinic and Walker Home Center.
Tuesday, July 19
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m., at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.
Lead tackle exchange
Lead-free for lead fishing tackle exchange. Bring 4 ounces or more of lead tackle from your tackle box and get a free sample of lead-free tackle and a coupon for a free beverage at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack, noon to 3 p.m.
Wed., July 20
St. Paul’s Country Fair
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack, will hold its 39th Country Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the church, east of Highway 371. Extensive bake sale including pies (whole or by the slice). Also arts and crafts, hand-crafted wood projects, nearly new items, sweet and spicy dill pickles, frozen butter braids and caramel rolls, toys, tied quilts. Lunch features pulled pork sandwiches with sides. Also root beer floats for just 50 cents. Tickets at $1 for queen size quilt, “Cabin in the Woods” pattern. Tickets sold up to drawing at 2 p.m. Winner need not be present to win. Proceeds go for missions, church projects and community programs.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Chase on the Lake and Tiger Lily’s.
Friday, July 22
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Crooked Lake Township and Tianna Country Club.
Wed., July 27
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Brad Spry State Farm Insurance and Jenny & Co.
Friday, July 29
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker American Legion and Loney Sales and Service.
Tuesday, August 9
Lead tackle exchange
Lead-free for lead fishing tackle exchange. Bring 4 ounces or more of lead tackle from your tackle box and get a free sample of lead-free tackle and a coupon for a free beverage at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack, noon to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, August 16
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m., at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.
Friday, August 26
Putt Fore Paws golf
Join Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort for the second Putt Fore Paws Golf Tournament at Tianna Country Club, Walker. Call (218) 675-7297 to register your team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.