Events and activities
Free occupational therapy scrn’g
Free occupational therapy screenings for children 0-12 years is available at CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids. Call 218-616-3021 for appt.
D1 Kids Club Support Group
A support group for youth with type 1 diabetes and their families at CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids. Call 218-255-3684 for dates and times.
Countdown to Christmas Sale
The Shoppe on Pleasant at CHI St. Joseph’s Hospital, Park Rapids, will have a Cheerful Countdown to Christmas sale during December. Regular business hours are M-F, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 pm. Extended hours until 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, 17 and 19; also open Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Christmas Eve, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Free gift wrapping!
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Advent worship in Hackensack
Union Congregational Church (UCC) and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Hackensack will hold three joint Advent worship services with Holden Evening Prayer at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meal. Tonight’s service will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church; all are welcome.
Thursday, Dec. 5
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets for its Holiday Social at 6 p.m. at Wine Down, hosted by the Philanthropy/Social Committee.
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 1-3 p.m. first Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Grief Support Group
A grief support group, hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one, is held the first Thursday of each month, 2-2:30 p.m., in CHI St. Joseph’s Health South Lobby Conference Room.
Fri., Sun., Dec. 6, 8
Park Rapids Classic Chorale
The Park Rapids Classic Chorale celebrates its 30th season with ”Oh! How Beautiful the Sky!” Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 8, 3 p.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 803 First St. W., Park Rapids. All are welcome; free-will offering accepted; reception to follow.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Chr. Sweets, Treats, Treasures
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Auxiliary hosts their 7th annual event, 9-1 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Park Rapids. Enjoy the holiday cookie walk, handcrafted items and gently used holiday decor.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Bemidji Chorale concert
The Bemidji Chorale presents its annual Christmas Concert at 3 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE, Bemidji. The concert is free; refreshments will be served.
Monday, Dec. 9
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Advent worship in Hackensack
Union Congregational Church (UCC) and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Hackensack will hold three joint Advent worship services with Holden Evening Prayer at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meal. Tonight’s service will be at Union Congregational with a hot turkey and fixings meal to follow; all are welcome.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Y Weight? Support Group
Meeting for CHI St. Joseph’s Health weight-loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Held at 5:00 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month in lower level conference rooms B and C.
Retired Military Group
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets the second Thursday at 6 p.m. at Bogy’s for our Christmas party. Bring a gift to exchange between $5-$10. Hope to see everyone and have a good time together. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 with questions.
Saturday, Dec. 14
St. Agnes Holiday Cookie Walk
St. Agnes Church, Walker, will celebrate its 26th Cookie Walk from 10 a.m.-noon. Get tickets at 9 a.m. and enjoy all of our homemade goodies for the Christmas holidays.
Christmas carols at Popple Bar
The Popple Bar and Grill in Laporte invites everyone to join in singing favorite Christmas carols, 1-3 p.m., sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church. The Church will also be selling homemade Christmas cookies, with proceeds going to their 100th Anniversary Fund.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Christmas Cantata
The Community Church of Walker invites all to a Christmas Cantata, presented at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Grief Support Group
A grief support and education group for those who have experienced the death of a loved one will be offered at Calvary Church, Walker, 2-3:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. For more information call (218) 732-4552.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Due to the Christmas holiday, Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, will be held Dec. 18 at the Laporte School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and distribution begins at 4:30, continuing until 6 or until the shares are gone. Please do not line up before 2:45 p.m. to give room for students, parents and teachers. Bring $20 cash and two large totes for each share. You can also pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration.
Advent worship in Hackensack
Union Congregational Church (UCC) and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Hackensack will hold three joint Advent worship services with Holden Evening Prayer at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meal. Tonight’s service will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church; all are welcome.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Peace Concert in Hackensack
The 11th annual Peace Concert and Sing-along will be held at Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., in Hackensack. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., concert at 7 p.m. Free-will offering.
NAMI meets in Grand Rapids
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota (NAMI) meets the third Tuesday of each month, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Area Library. Free support groups for family and friends of those living with a mental illness. For info contact Mary at 218-230-9553 or Karyn at 218-328-5000.
Headwaters Stroke Support
St. Joseph’s Home Care provides free stroke support group meetings on the third Thursday of month at St. Joseph’s HR conference room in Park Rapids from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at Calvary Church in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Fri.-Sat., Jan. 3-4
Ramona Fritz Band at The 502
The Ramona Fritz Band will perform from 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings at The 502, Chase Hotel in Walker.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Lunch and learn at Sanford
A ‘Lunch and Learn’ session on Sanford Imagenetics: Integrating Genetic and Genomic Medicine into Primary Care will be held in the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center-Education Center (1300 Anne St. NW, Bemidji) noon-1 p.m. Presenter is Grace Beuch, Senior Clinical Imagenetics Specialist. Light lunch provided; registration required, space limited. RSVP by noon Jan. 20 to (218) 333-5505 or shfoundation.bemidji@sanfordhealth.org or online at sanfordhealth.org/events.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com
Saturday, Feb. 8
Childbirth Preparation
Classes are designed for third trimester of pregnancy; held online and in CHI St. Joseph’s Health Lower Level Conf. Room. to learn more or to register, go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.