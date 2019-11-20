Events and activities
Free occupational therapy scrn’g
Free occupational therapy screenings for children 0-12 years is available at CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids. Call 218-616-3021 for appt.
D1 Kids Club Support Group
A support group for youth with type 1 diabetes and their families at CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids. Call 218-255-3684 for dates and times.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Due to the thanksgiving holiday, the November Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held today at Laporte School, sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and distribution begins at 4:30, continuing until 6 or until the shares are gone. Please do not line up before 2:45 p.m. to give room for students, parents and teachers. Bring $20 cash and two large totes for each share. There are no residency or income requirements. You can also pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration.
Community Meal in Hackensack
Union Church in Hackensack will host a meal at 5:30 p.m. in the lower level. Hot meatloaf, mashed potatoes, dessert, beverage; no charge but donations appreciated. All ages are welcome.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Hand N Foot, bridge at Lake May Center
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Headwaters Stroke Support
St. Joseph’s Home Care provides free stroke support group meetings on the third Thursday of month at St. Joseph’s HR conference room in Park Rapids from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Turkey Bingo at the Legion
The Sons of the American Legion and 48 & 8 will sponsor Turkey Bingo 7 p.m. at the Walker Legion Club.
Fall bazaar, bake sale-St. Peter’s
St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 305 W. Fifth St., Park Rapids, will host a fall bazaar, bake sale and lunch. Coffee and rolls at 9 a.m., lunch served 11-1:30. Also area crafts, children’s dollar store, homemade lefse, door prizes. Admission is free.
Thanksgiving meatball dinner
Trinity Lutheran Church, 150 Second St. NE., Laporte, will serve a meatball/gravy dinner with mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad, roll, dessert, coffee/milk, for a free-will offering. Proceeds go to the church’s 100th anniversary fund.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Bemidji Symphony Orch. concert
The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra presents a concert at 3 p.m., Bemidji HS Auditorium, featuring soloist Tammy Hensrud singing music of Gustav Mahler and contemporary composer Richard Pearson Thomas. Also featured will be the “Tenderland” Suite of Aaron Copland, performed by the BSO. Tickets are $25 general admission, $20 for seniors and $10 for college students. Students through grade 12 free.
Monday, Nov. 25
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at Calvary Church in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Line dancing at Lake May
Line dancing Mondays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Regular line dancing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Cass Co. Public Health Clinic
Cass County Public Health will hold a senior health clinic, 4th Tues., 9-11 a.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker, offering blood pressure screenings and foot care.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Hope Lutheran community meal
Free community meal, 5:30 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, Walker. Serving Thanksgiving casserole. Everyone is welcome!
Friday, Nov. 29
Light Up a Life for Hospice Care
Heartland Lakes Community Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. on Main Street, Park Rapids, is a meaningful way to honor or remember loved ones.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Bluegrass Gospel Concert, dinner
Foothills Christian Academy presents a Bluegrass Gospel Concert and dinner at Pine Mountain Gospel Church, 210 First St. E., Backus. Dinner at 4 p.m.; music by Jaidyn Anne at 5 p.m. and the Kingery Family at 6 p.m. For information call (218) 851-1274.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Walker Area Voices
Walker Area Voices, directed by Julie Bright, will perform at 3 p.m. at the Community Church of Walker. The program will feature songs of the Christmas season. There will be a free-will offering to defray expenses.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Remembrance Service-Bemidji
Evangelical Free Church, 115 Carr Lake Rd. SW, Bemidji, will hold a community remembrance service at 6:30 p.m. to remember the lives of loved ones who have passed away; remembrance tributes, readings, special music. Transportation available; contact Sanford Bemidji Hospice, (218) 333-5665.
Thursday, Dec. 5
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets for its Holiday Social at 6 p.m. at Wine Down, hosted by the Philanthropy/Social Committee.
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 1-3 p.m. first Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Grief Support Group
A grief support group, hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one, is held the first Thursday of each month, 2-3:30 p.m., in CHI St. Joseph’s Health South Lobby Conference Room.
Fri., Sun., Dec. 6, 8
Park Rapids Classic Chorale
The Park Rapids Classic Chorale celebrates its 30th season with ”Oh! How Beautiful the Sky!” Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 8, 3 p.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 803 First St. W., Park Rapids. All are welcome; free-will offering accepted; reception to follow.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Chr. Sweets, Treats, Treasures
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Auxiliary hosts their 7th annual event, 9-1 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Park Rapids. Enjoy the holiday cookie walk, handcrafted items and gently used holiday decor.
Monday, Dec. 9
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Y Weight? Support Group
Meeting for CHI St. Joseph’s Health weight-loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Held at 5:00 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month in lower level conference rooms B and C.
Saturday, Dec. 14
St. Agnes Holiday Cookie Walk
St. Agnes Church, Walker, will celebrate its 26th Cookie Walk from 10 a.m.-noon. Get tickets at 9 a.m. and enjoy all of our homemade goodies for the Christmas holidays.
Christmas carols at Popple Bar
The Popple Bar and Grill invites everyone to join in singing favorite Christmas carols, 1-3 p.m., sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church. The Church will also be selling homemade Christmas cookies, with proceeds going to the 100th Anniversary Fund.
Monday, Dec. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at Calvary Church in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu
Thursday, Feb. 6
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com
Saturday, Feb. 8
Childbirth Preparation
Classes are designed for third trimester of pregnancy; held online and in CHI St. Joseph’s Health Lower Level Conf. Room. to learn more or to register, go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.