Events and activities
In response to the COVID-19 virus, many of the events listed in the On Deck section may be cancelled or postponed. Please call ahead before going to the listed event/activity.
Thursday, March 18
Caffeine and Cancer presentation
“Caffeine and Cancer” will be presented by registered dietitian Hanna Christenson at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Virtual Cancer Support Group from noon-1 p.m. Virtual Cancer Support Group meetings are held the third Thursday of each month with a new topic each month. Send a message requesting a meeting link to dustine.parks@cuyunamed.org; or call (218) 546-4319 or (218) 546-4302 for more information.
Sunday, March 21
Hack Legion Auxiliary breakfast
The Hackensack American Legion auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs OR french toast with eggs and bacon; juice and coffee for $7. Bring two canned food items for the local food shelf and receive $1 off your breakfast. Proceeds support youth scholarships. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Wednesday, March 24
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church will be at the Laporte School bus garage, distribution from 4:30-6 p.m. or sooner if we run out of bundles. Distribution via drive-by. Bundles will be assembled in the heated bus garage and moved outdoors for loading. Because some folks have not had a chance to receive a vaccination or have underlying health concerns, please continue to wear masks to demonstrate your love for all. Go to this link to let us know what time you plan to arrive: https://forms.gle/t3myjGp87cmfTBEC8
Sat.-Sun., Mar. 27-28
Conversations with Copland
The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra presents “Conversations with Copland” This all-Copland concert features ‘Appalachian Spring’ and includes commentary from portrayers of Aaron Copland and choreographer Martha Graham, who collaborated to create this enduring American classic. In person tickets are $22 plus fees for March 27, 7 p.m. and March 28, 3 p.m. Live stream tickets are $18 plus fees for March 28 at 3 p.m. The venue is the Bluebelle Event Center, 4710 Jacks Road NW, Bemidji. Go to https://bluebelleevents.com/ Seating will be physically distanced; each attendee must being and wear a face mask; a limited number of tickets will be sold.
Sunday, March 28
Palm Sunday-Trinity Luth., C.L.
Trinity Lutheran Church ELCA, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Palm Sunday Worship at 10:30 a.m. with communion. All are welcome.
Thursday, April 1
Maundy Thursday worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, ELCA, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Maundy Thursday worship at 5:30 p.m., with communion. All are welcome.
Friday, April 2
Good Friday worship at Trinity
Trinity Lutheran Church, ELCA, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Good Friday worship at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Sunday, April 4
Easter Sunday worship at Trinity
Trinity Lutheran Church, ELCA, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to worship at 10:30 a.m. with communion. Please call for reservations for Easter Sunday: (218) 335-6393 All are welcome.
