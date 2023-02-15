Events and activities
Trivia night, Rendezvous
Every Friday night, 6 p.m., is Trivia Night at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack.
Wed., Feb. 15
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Valentine Fun.”
Sunday, Feb. 19
Legion Auxiliary b’fst
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs OR biscuits and gravy with eggs, juice and coffee, $8. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Monday, Feb. 20
Family enrichment classes
Learn the art of pyrography (woodburning) at Mount Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave., Bemidji, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Call Les at (218) 556-3521 for details and registration. Classes are for adults/children/families; ages 8 and up; children must have adult family member present.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Library Board meets
The Walker Public Library board meets at 5 p.m. at the Walker Fire Hall meeting room.
Wed., Feb. 22
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Friendship.”
Ruby’s Pantry
The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is drive-through, from 4:30-6 p.m. or until shares run out. Each share is now $25; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. You may pre-register for your bundles at www.RubysPantry.org. You may also sign up to volunteer at the site. Ruby’s Pantry is sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Coffee, Conversation
Coffee and Conversation with Walker Mayor Jerecho Worth, 8 to 10 a.m., Village Square, Walker.
Library Book Club
The Walker Public Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. to discuss “The Language of Flowers” by Vanessa Diffenbaugh. To be part of the book club, stop by the library to pick up your copy.
Saturday, March 11
Legion members’ birthdays
Legion members’ birthdays will be celebrated with dinner at the Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134, 407 Front St., Walker, with 5 p.m. social hour and 6 p.m. dinner. Prime rib dinner will be served. Make reservations by March 7; call the Walker Legion at (218) 547-1011 or sign up at the Legion. Guest speaker will be Cass County VSO Kristy Smart, Air Force Master Sergeant (ret.)
Saturday, March 25
Spring Craft Fair
Laporte School Community Ed will hold a spring craft fair March 25, 9-3 at the school. More than 30 vendors. Pics with the Easter Bunny; kids’ crafts; kids’ scavenger hunt; floral arrangement class; soup fundraiser. Vendors still accepted, but time is running out. Contact Caitlin Hadrava (caitlin.hadrava@laporte.k12.mn.us) ASAP.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.