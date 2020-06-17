Events and activities
Hackensack Lions updates
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Hackensack Lions pancake breakfasts for the rest of 2020 have been cancelled. The Lions annual Blue Mound turkey dinner scheduled in the fall has also been cancelled. Monday meat raffles held at the Hackensack Muni are on hold for now; updates will be posted on Facebook. Pull tabs are currently available at the Hackensack Muni.
Mental Health online classes
National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota (NAMI) offers free online mental health classes for June and July designed for family members and caregivers, persons living with a mental illness, service providers and the general public. For a list of classes and how to join, go to namimn.org and click on “Classes” or go straight to https://namimn.org/education-public-awareness/classes/scheduled/
Thursday, June 18-20
Jammin’ Country returns in ‘21
Moondance Jammin’ Country will not be held June 18-20, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return in 2021. Check the moondancejam.com website for details.
Thurs., June 25
Crazy Days and Farmer’s Market
The first monthly Crazy Days in downtown Walker, and the weekly Farmer’s Market, next to Green Scene will be held today.
Thur.-Sun., June 25-28
Cass County Fair-PR, canceled
The Cass County Fair in Pine River, originally scheduled for June 25-28, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Wed-Sat., July 7-11
Sweetheart Days canceled
All Sweetheart Days activities in Hackensack have been canceled for 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thurs., July 8
July Sacred Heart flea market
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will hold its July Flea Market and Craft Sale on the grounds of the church, located at the north end of Hackensack. Lunch will not be served, and the little white church will not be open. Vendors open at 8 a.m.
Thur.-Sun., July 9-12
Cass Co. Fair, Pillager, canceled
The PIllager Cass County Fair, originally scheduled for July 9-12, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Wed.-Sat., July 15-18
Moondance Jam returns in ‘21
Moondance Jam will not be held July 15-18, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return in 2021. Check the moondancejam.com website for details.
Sat., Aug. 1
Walker Bay Day returns in ‘21
Walker Bay Day, originally scheduled for Aug. 1, will not be held in 2020 due to COVID-19, but will return on Aug. 7, 2021.
Sat.-Sun., Sept. 5-6
Arts Off 84 Art Crawl canceled
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Arts Off 84 Art Crawl, scheduled for Sept. 5-6, has been canceled. The decision needed to be made early as the Art Crawl brochure listing vendors and sites is usually printed in June. The 14th annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl will return Sept. 4-5, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.