Events and activities
Walker Legion, Auxil. photo project
The Walker American Legion and Auxiliary are working on a joint project to update the photo board of members currently serving in the military. If you are currently serving, send a 4-by-6 inch photo either digitally to grandVuLodge@arvig.net; mail hard copies to the Walker Legion Auxiliary, PO Box 1114, Walker, MN 56484; or drop off photos at the Legion Club, 407 Front St., Walker. Please provide name, branch of service, address and phone number.
Wednesday, July 29
Walker blood drive
The Walker Legion Post 134 will host a blood drive from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call Bev Meyer at (218) 547-2038 to schedule an appointment.
Saturday, August 1
Walker Bay Day returns in ‘21
Walker Bay Day, originally scheduled for Aug. 1, will not be held in 2020 due to COVID-19, but will return on Aug. 7, 2021.
Thursday, August 9
Retired Military Group
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets at 6 p.m. at Mustang Sally’s on Hwy. 371 north of Walker. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. Gregg Remus at (701) 446-7651 for information, if needed.
Sat.-Sun., Aug. 15-16
No Art Fair at the Winery
Forest Edge Winery announces with regret that it will not be hosting the Art Fair at the Winery Aug. 15-16, 2020. Due to the limits on numbers of visitor, social distancing protocols, and the increasing number of COVID cases across the US, owners Steve and Kristin Twait felt it is not safe to host the art fair this year. They plan to hold the event Aug. 21-22, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the event.
Saturday, August 29
Pastor Judy retirement reception
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack, will hold a retirement reception for their beloved Pastor Judy, from 1-3 p.m. in the Memorial Garden and lawn. Masks required; bring lawn chairs if you wish; social distancing will be practiced. Members of the congregation and community are encouraged to attend to share their best wishes with Pastor. A basket for cards will be available; those who wish to mail cards can send to Pastor Judy, c/o St. Paul’s, PO Box 307, Hackensack, MN 56452. Pastor Judy’s last Sunday will be Sept. 6. During the COVID-19 pandemic, all worship services are streamed live via Facebook.
Sat.-Sun., Sept. 5-6
Arts Off 84 Art Crawl canceled
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Arts Off 84 Art Crawl, scheduled for Sept. 5-6, has been canceled. The decision needed to be made early as the Art Crawl brochure listing vendors and sites is usually printed in June. The 14th annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl will return Sept. 4-5, 2021.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Ethnic Fest cancelled
The Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce announces with regret the cancellation of Ethnic Fest Sept. 12, 2020, due to uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fri.-Sun., Sept. 25-27
Hack Chainsaw Event cancelled
The Hackensack Area Chamber of Commerce regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2020 Chainsaw Carving Event. They look forward to seeing everyone in 2021.
