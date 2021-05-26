Wednesday, May 26
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry will be in Laporte today. Express Track Registration is available again (previously known as pre-registration). Go online to www.RubysPantry.org, go to the Laporte page and sign up and donate for your share or shares. We are located at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across the street from 315 Main St. W. Distribution of food bundles (shares) will be from 4:30-6 p.m. or until bundles run out. Please do not arrive or line up before 4 p.m., as buses are returning and volunteers are preparing the bundles. No need to bring boxes. Each bundle is a $20 donation. You will receive an abundance of groceries. This is a drive-through distribution, so please prepare your trunk. Guests must stay in their vehicles; no bathrooms available. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church-Laporte.
Friday, May 28
Speakers on mental illness
Speakers will share their personal stories of recovery from mental illness in a free, online presentation designed for faith-based communities from noon to 1:00 p.m. Sponsored by NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness), the In Our Own Voice speakers provide a unique public education program in which trained speakers share their journey with mental illness, hope and recovery. This special one-hour presentation is for people who are part of a faith community and wanting to learn more about mental illnesses as well as resources to support their recovery or the recovery of their loved ones. To register for this presentation, click on “Classes” at namimn.org
Thursday, June 3
Walker Farmers Market opens
The Walker Farmers’ Market at Green Scene opens for the season today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. New restaurant on site! Live music, breakfast and lunch, fresh coffee, locally grown produce, arts and crafts, jewelry and so much more. Located at 617 Michigan Ave. W., the Farmer’s Market will be open every Thursday through Sept. 16.
Sunday, June 6
Hack Lions monthly breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfast today, from 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. June’s free-will donations go to the Hackensack Lending Library. Hackensack Lions breakfasts are held the first Sunday of the month from May through October. On July 4 donations will support the Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation.
Thursday, June 10
Making Comics with Jason Walz
Grab your sketch book and join graphic novel author and illustrator Jason Walz and Kitchigami Regional Library at 6 p.m. on Zoom as he talks about making comics. Learn how to draw dystopian monsters as Jason guides you step by step. Register at the KRLS Legacy Facebook page @KRLSLegacy or contact your local library. Once registered you’ll receive a link to the Zoom presentation a few days before the event. Recommended for ages 10 and up.
Saturday, June 12
Foothills Silent Auction, Picnic
Foothills Christian Academy, Backus, will hold a silent auction and picnic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday, June 18
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Wayne and the Boys to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.
Friday, June 25
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes One Night Stand to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.
Friday, July 2
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Dos Guys to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.
Sunday, July 4
Hack Lions monthly breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
Saturday, July 10
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Josh Duffee and His Quartet to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.
Friday, July 16
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Wayne and the Boys to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.
Sunday, July 18
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Friday, July 23
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Skippin’ Stones to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.
Friday, July 30
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes New Riverside Ramblers to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.
Sunday, August 1
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Hack Lions monthly breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
Friday, August 6
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Dick Kimmel and Kelly Coyle to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.
Saturday, August 14
Battle of the Bands, 5K Fun Run
Foothills Christian Academy, Backus, will hold a Battle of the Bands Fundraiser and 5K Family Fun Run. For details call 947-3206.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Wednesday, August 18
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 6:30 p.m. p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Friday, August 20
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Daybreak to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.
Saturday, August 21
Real Vikings. No horns.
The Crow Wing Viking Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds, presented by the Sons of Norway. Authentic Viking age costumes, weapons, crafts, music, games. An affordable family event with special activities for the kids. On-site food, free parking.
Friday, August 27
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes The Occasionals to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Rockin’ Hill to Hackensack City Park for a free Labor Day weekend musical performance (the last of the season), 1-3 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Hack Lions monthly breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Hack Lions monthly breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
