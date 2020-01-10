Events and activities

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Community meal at Union Church

Union Church, Hackensack, hosts a community meal of hot pulled pork, dessert and beverage, served at 5:30 p.m. in the church lower level. The meal is free but donations are gratefully accepted. All ages are welcome.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Retired Military Group

The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets at 6 p.m. at Vallarta’s Mexican Restaurant at the Park Rapids Armory. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 with questions.

Hubbard SWCD Jan. mtg. changed

The January meeting of the Hubbard Soil and Water Conservation District board has been changed. It will be held today at 8:30 a.m. (The regular meeting date is the second Wednesday of each month, 8:30 a.m.)

Thur-Sun., Jan. 16-19

Back To Hack Events

The Back to Hack winter festival offers fun for all ages. Snow sculpting begins Jan. 12 and runs until judging on Jan. 18; Medallion Hunt is Jan. 16-18; Freeze Your Fanny Fun Run/Walk, Ice Fishing Contest, Sled Dog Rides, Penguin Plunge and more are Jan. 18. Also fish fry, bonfire and fireworks Jan. 18. “It’s a Wrap” party is at the Birchwood Char House Jan. 19. For a full list of events, contact the Visitor’s Center at 675-6135, or look for posters at Hackensack businesses.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Lunch and learn at Sanford

A ‘Lunch and Learn’ session on Sanford Imagenetics: Integrating Genetic and Genomic Medicine into Primary Care will be held in the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center-Education Center (1300 Anne St. NW, Bemidji) noon-1 p.m. Presenter is Grace Beuch, Senior Clinical Imagenetics Specialist. Light lunch provided; registration required, space limited. RSVP by noon Jan. 20 to (218) 333-5505 or shfoundation.bemidji@sanfordhealth.org or online at sanfordhealth.org/events.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Express Yourself open mic night

Express Yourself! open mic night will be held at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com

Saturday, Feb. 8

Childbirth Preparation

Classes are designed for third trimester of pregnancy; held online and in CHI St. Joseph’s Health Lower Level Conf. Room. To learn more or to register, go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.

