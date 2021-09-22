Wed., Sept. 22
‘Uncle Zeek’ at Jen’s Cabaret
The S.D. and Iowa Rock and Roll Band “Uncle Zeek” (with Cass County Museum director Tim Andersen on lead guitar) will appear in concert at Jen’s Cabaret (formerly Cadillac Bar) in Cass Lake, next to LLTC and the old Casino. Cadillac Country opens the show at 7 p.m.; Uncle Zeek at 8:15 p.m. Tickets $20 at the door. Music by Zep, Doors, Bowie, Byrds, The Who, Hendrix and original music.
Defensive Driving refresher
The National Safety Council Defensive Driving refresher course, taught by Steve and Terry Johnson and sponsored by First National Bank and the WACC, will be held at the WACC from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $20; pay at the door. Participants receive their three-year certificate for a 10 percent reduction in car insurance. Call (218) 363-3799, to register.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Clark’s Garage and Walker Log Homes and Mini-Storage.
Ruby’s Pantry-Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry Pop-up Pantry will be at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W., Laporte, starting at 4:30 p.m. until 6 or until food bundles run out. If possible, bring empty boxes to be swapped for prepared bundles. Each bundle is a $20 donation; no limit on how many. Pre-registration at www.rubyspantry.org. Drive-through distribution; guests do not leave vehicles. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran church, Laporte.
Friday, Sept. 24
Lake May Walleye dinner
The Lake May Center, Hwy. 34 S., Walker, will serve a walleye dinner with baked potato, wild rice, coleslaw, rolls, pies, 4:30-7 p.m. $15 per person; everyone welcome. Curbside pick-up available. Call 547-1116 to order.
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Building Center and Lampert’s Cabinets.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Laporte Auxil. Fundraiser
The Laporte American Legion will hold a Fall Fundraiser to support deployed military from our area, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Laporte Town Hall. Many kinds of hot, yummy soups and chilis, sandwiches, beverages, bars, available for a free-will offering. Also Bake and Craft sale.
Wed., Sept. 29
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Thrifty White and Leech Lake TV.
Friday, Oct. 1
Free Friday at Museum
The final Free Friday (free admission) of the season at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters and Walker Cleaners.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Hack Lions breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
Cornerstone Church hosts choir
Cornerstone Church, 6500 Hwy. 371, Walker, welcomes the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge Men’s Choir to lead worship at 10 a.m. and share personal testimonies of victory over drug addiction through Jesus Christ. Following the service will be the monthly fellowship lunch. Everyone is invited to join us..
Tuesday, Oct. 19
NAMI suicide prevention
The Minnesota National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities. The program helps individuals learn three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. This 1.5 hour class is for members of rural and ag communities over age 16. It will be offered from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Dec. 16. To register see “Classes” at namimn.org. For more information call 651-645-2948.
Tuesday, Dec. 16
NAMI suicide prevention
