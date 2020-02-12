Events and activities
Lenten worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2 W., Cass Lake, invites all to an Ash Wednesday service Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m., with communion. Lenten services are March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m. In addition to Ash Wednesday and Lenten services, there will be a study based on the book, “Which Way, Lord?” by Pastor Rob Fuquay, starting at 4 p.m. All are welcome.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Park Rapids Foot Care Clinic
Foot Care clinics are held from 8:15-11:30 a.m. at various locations in Park Rapids. Bring your own basin and town; cost is $28. Today’s clinic is at Summerfield Apartments.
Community Meal in Hackensack
Union Church in Hackensack will host a meal at 5:30 p.m. in the lower level, featuring hot roast beef/pork. No charge but donations appreciated. All ages are welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Retired Military Group
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets second Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Cottage Cafe, Menahga. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 with questions.
Y Weight? Support Group
Meeting for CHI St. Joseph’s Health weight-loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Held at 5:00 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month in lower level conference rooms B and C.
Friday, Feb. 14
Union Church child care
Union Church (UCC), Hackensack, offers drop-in child care for preschoolers from 9 a.m.-noon each week. Upcoming sessions are Fridays, Feb. 78, 14 and 21. Group meets in lower level for free play, art, music and more, supervised by two caring adults. Parents/guardians register by calling (218) 820-3870, ask for Sue. Offered as a community service but call before first visit, please.
Sweets Bake Sale
Dazzle your sweetheart’s sweet tooth at the annual Sweets for Your Sweetie Valentine’s Baske Sale, 10-4 outside CHI St. Joseph’s Health (Park Rapids) Cup of Joe Cafe and Cafeteria.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Hack Legion Auxil. breakfast
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs OR eggs, hash browns, bacon and toast; juice and coffee, $6. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Big Screen Rhythms
Join the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra at Bemidji HS Auditorium, 3 p.m., for an afternoon of favorite music from cinema classics like Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean and more. Come in costume or wear your best awards show finery and walk the red carpet. Tickets are $25 general admission; $20 seniors; and $10 college students. Students through grade 12 are free.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Park Rapids Foot Care Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Community Health foot care clinics are held from 8:15-11:30 a.m. at various locations in Park Rapids. Bring your own basin and town; cost is $28. Today’s clinic is at Park Villa Apartments.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Headwaters Stroke Support
St. Joseph’s Home Care provides free stroke support group meetings on the third Thursday of month at St. Joseph’s HR conference room in Park Rapids from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
Union Church child care
Union Church (UCC), Hackensack, offers drop-in child care for preschoolers from 9 a.m.-noon each week. Upcoming sessions are Fridays, Feb. 78, 14 and 21. Group meets in lower level for free play, art, music and more, supervised by two caring adults. Parents/guardians register by calling (218) 820-3870, ask for Sue. Offered as a community service but call before first visit, please.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Grief Support Group in Walker
Grief support and education in Walker is offered for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. Free and open to the public; fourth Tuesday of the month, Calvary Church, Walker, 2-3:30 p.m. Call (218) 732-4552 for more information.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Commun. meal, Ash Wed. at Hope
Hope Lutheran Church will serve a free community meal of sloppy joes at 5:30 p.m. on Ash Wednesday, followed by worship at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Ash Wednesday worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to an Ash Wednesday service at 5:30 p.m., with communion. Lenten Services are March 4,11, 18, 25 and April 1, starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Vietnam War presentation
The Walker Public Library presents Arn Kind’s “Minnesota and the Vietnam War” presentation at 1 p.m., Walker American Legion lower level. Kind will come in the authentic uniform of an American soldier serving in Vietnam to speak about America’s most controversial war. Refreshments provided.
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church will be at Laporte School today, the fourth Wednesday. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and distribution begins at 4:30, continuing until 6 or until the shares are gone. Please do not line up before 2:45 p.m. to give room for students, parents and teachers. Bring $20 cash and two large totes for each share. You can also pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Business After Hours
Business After Hours will be held at Von Hanson’s Sausage House, 103 Fifth St. S., Walker, from 5-7 p.m. Join us for a fun-filled evening after work. Bring a business card, along with $2, for split the pot and prize drawings.
Wednesday, March 4
Ash Wednesday worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at the home of Dorothy Opheim, social at noon, meeting 12:30 p.m. Hostesses Chris Opheim and Sue Sessing. Program: Probation Services. Presenter: Michelle Nistler. Also election and installation of officer, election of delegate and alternate to MSC.
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 1-3 p.m. first Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Grief Support Group
A grief support and education group hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, is for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one. Held the first Thursday of each month, 2-3:30 p.m., in the Crystal Brook Community Room.
Wednesday, March 11
Ash Wednesday worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18
Ash Wednesday worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 22
Bemidji Symphony-save the date!
“Dancing by Design,” a dance-filled fundraiser for the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra, will be held March 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hampton Inn and Suites, Bemidji. $50 per ticket; mailed invitations coming soon!
Wednesday, March 25
Ash Wednesday worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 1
Ash Wednesday worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
