Thursday, April 1
Maundy Thursday worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, ELCA, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Maundy Thursday worship at 5:30 p.m., with communion. All are welcome.
Maundy Thursday worship
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, ELCA, Hackensack, invites all to Maundy Thursday worship at 5:30 p.m., with communion. Masking and social distancing will be practiced. All are welcome.
Friday, April 2
Good Friday worship at Trinity
Trinity Lutheran Church, ELCA, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Good Friday worship at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Good Friday worship at St. Paul’s
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, ELCA, Hackensack, invites all to Good Friday worship at 5:30 p.m. Masking and social distancing will be practiced. All are welcome.
Sunday, April 4
Easter Sunday worship at Trinity
Trinity Lutheran Church, ELCA, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to worship at 10:30 a.m. with communion. Please call for reservations for Easter Sunday: (218) 335-6393. All are welcome.
Easter Sunday worship-St. Paul’s
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, ELCA, Hackensack, invites all to worship at 9 a.m. with communion. Masking and social distancing will be practiced. All are welcome.
Tuesday, April 6
CLC Verse Like Water event
The community is invited to Central Lakes College’s “Verse Like Water” event with Irish poet Padraig O Tuama. This free event will be live streamed at noon at https://youtu.be/X9mbm03Bm5c.
