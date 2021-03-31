Thursday, April 1

Maundy Thursday worship

Trinity Lutheran Church, ELCA, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Maundy Thursday worship at 5:30 p.m., with communion. All are welcome.

Maundy Thursday worship

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, ELCA, Hackensack, invites all to Maundy Thursday worship at 5:30 p.m., with communion. Masking and social  distancing will be practiced. All are welcome.

Friday, April 2

Good Friday worship at Trinity

Trinity Lutheran Church, ELCA, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Good Friday worship at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome.

Good Friday worship at St. Paul’s

St. Paul’s  Lutheran Church, ELCA, Hackensack, invites all to Good Friday worship at 5:30 p.m. Masking and social distancing will be practiced. All are welcome.

Sunday, April 4

Easter Sunday  worship at Trinity

Trinity Lutheran Church, ELCA, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to worship at 10:30 a.m. with communion. Please call for reservations for Easter Sunday: (218) 335-6393. All are welcome.

Easter Sunday  worship-St. Paul’s

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, ELCA, Hackensack, invites all to worship at 9 a.m. with communion. Masking and social distancing will be practiced. All are welcome.

Tuesday, April 6

CLC Verse Like Water event

The community is invited to Central Lakes College’s “Verse Like Water” event with Irish poet Padraig O Tuama. This free event will be live streamed at noon at https://youtu.be/X9mbm03Bm5c.

