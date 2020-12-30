Events and activities

In response to the COVID-19 virus, many of the events listed in the On Deck section may be cancelled or postponed. Please call ahead before going to the listed event/activity.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

Hackensack Blood Drive

Hackensack Lions and Faith in Action for Cass County will hold a community blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. at the Community Building on Lake Ave. To schedule an appointment call Faith in Action at 675-5435 or go online to www.bloodhero.com and use sponsor code Hackensack. Appointments encouraged; face masks/coverings required.

Thursday, Jan. 7

Walker Blood Drive

The Walker Blood Drive will be held at the Community Church, Hwy. 371 and Tianna Drive, noon to 5:30 p.m. Call Bev Meyer for an appointment, 547-2038.

Thursday, Jan. 14

Retired Mil. Group rescheduled

The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group will meet this evening at 6 p.m. at Bogey’s in Park Rapids for its rescheduled Christmas Party. If you wish to participate, bring a gift to exchange. Be safe, all.  Happy New Year! Call Cmdr. Gregg Remus at (701) 446-7651 or Vice Cmdr. Dave Buchholz, (218) 616-0432 for information.

