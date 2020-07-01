Tues.-Sat., July 7-11
Sweetheart Days canceled
All Sweetheart Days activities in Hackensack have been canceled for 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday, July 8
July Sacred Heart flea market
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will hold its July Flea Market and Craft Sale on the grounds of the church, located at the north end of Hackensack. Vendors open at 8 a.m. Sorry, no food service (lunch, pastries, coffee) this year in the church kitchen.
Thursday, July 9
Retired Military Group
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets second Thursday at 6 p.m. at Clancy’s on Island Lake north of Park Rapids on Hwy. 71. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 with questions.
Thur.-Sun., July 9-12
Cass Co. Fair, Pillager, canceled
The PIllager Cass County Fair, originally scheduled for July 9-12, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Wed.-Sat., July 15-18
Moondance Jam returns in ‘21
Moondance Jam will not be held July 15-18, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return in 2021. Check the moondancejam.com website for details.
Sat., Aug. 1
Walker Bay Day returns in ‘21
Walker Bay Day, originally scheduled for Aug. 1, will not be held in 2020 due to COVID-19, but will return on Aug. 7, 2021.
Sat.-Sun., Sept. 5-6
Arts Off 84 Art Crawl canceled
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Arts Off 84 Art Crawl, scheduled for Sept. 5-6, has been canceled. The decision needed to be made early as the Art Crawl brochure listing vendors and sites is usually printed in June. The 14th annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl will return Sept. 4-5, 2021.
