Wednesday, Jan. 6
Hackensack Blood Drive
Hackensack Lions and Faith in Action for Cass County will hold a community blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. at the Community Building on Lake Ave. To schedule an appointment call Faith in Action at 675-5435 or go online to www.bloodhero.com and use sponsor code Hackensack. Appointments encouraged; face masks/coverings required.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Walker Blood Drive
The Walker Blood Drive will be held at the Community Church, Hwy. 371 and Tianna Drive, noon to5:30 p.m. Call Bev Meyer for an appointment, 547-2038.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Retired Mil. Group rescheduled
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group will meet this evening at 6 p.m. at Bogey’s in Park Rapids for its rescheduled Christmas Party. If you wish to participate, bring a gift to exchange. Be safe, all. Happy New Year! Call Cmdr. Gregg Remus at (701) 446-7651 or Vice Cmdr. Dave Buchholz, (218) 616-0432 for information.
