Events and activities
Yoga at Village Square
Enjoy yoga with Theresa every Wednesday and Friday, 6 a.m. at Village Square in Walker.
Friday, Sunday meat raffle
Meat raffles will be held every Friday at 6 p.m., and every Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Spencer-Ross Legion Post, Walker.
Saturday meat raffle
A meat raffle will be held every Saturday at 6 p.m. at Wilbur’s on the Bay.
Bar Bingo
Bar Bingo will be held every Tuesday, 6 p.m., at Spencer-Ross Legion Post, Walker.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at Cass County Public Health every Wednesday, 9-11 a.m.
Wednesday, April 6
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2670.
Joint Lenten Services
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) and Union Congregational Church (UCC) of Hackensack invite all to five joint Lenten worship services Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. March 9-April 6. Tonight’s service will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran, led by Pastor Leif Espeland. All are welcome.
Thursday, April 7
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Fri.-Sat., April 8-9
Live Music-Chase
Live music with David Lee, 7 p.m., Chase on the Lake, Walker.
Sunday, April 10
Palm Sunday
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, will hold Palm Sunday worship, 10:30 a.m., with communion.
Tuesday, April 12
Job Fair ‘22
The Leech Lake Chamber of commerce will sponsor Virtual Job Fair ‘22. Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Go to leech-lake.com/virtual-job-fair on a computer or smart phone and follow the path to a potential new job or career; part-time, full-time, year-round or seasonal employment. for more info contact the Chamber at (218) 547-1313 or info@leech-lake.com
Memory Cafe
The Memory Cafe for those with memory loss and their caregivers is at 10:30 a.m. at Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort, Hackensack.
ARCC Shelter speaker
Community Church, UCC, Walker, will host guest speaker Allison Forte, Director of the ARCC Emergency Shelter in Akeley. Meeting begins at 1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. This event is part of the Women’s Fellowship Quilts of Love project. Refreshments served. All are welcome.
Wednesday, April 13
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2670.
Thursday, April 14
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Military group gathers
The military group will meet at 6 p.m. at Huntersville east of Menagha. Service members, bring anyone you wish as this is an open group. Come enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 562-4378 for more information.
Maundy Thursday service
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, will hold Maundy Thursday worship at 6:30 p.m. with communion.
Friday, April 15
Good Friday service
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, will hold Good Friday worship at 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 17
Easter Sunday
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, will serve a continental breakfast from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., prior to Easter Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m., with communion. All are welcome.
Monday, April 18
Watercolor pencil classes
Watercolor pencil classes for age 8 and up, including adults, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave., Bemidji. Contact Les at (218) 556-3521 for details and to register.
Thursday, April 21
Business After Hours
Business After Hours is back — at Wilbur’s on Walker Bay, 101 Fifth St. N., (in the Pig Pen), 5-7 p.m. Bring your business card and $2 for split the pot.
Tuesday, April 26
Evening in Tuscany
An Evening in Tuscany Spaghetti Dinner for Faith in Action will be served at Union Church, Hackensack, 5-6:30 p.m. Delizioso spaghetti with choice of sauce, Caesar salad, garlic rounds, beverage, specialty dessert. Also live music by Larry Kimball and Friends. Call 218-675-5435 for more information.
Saturday, June 25
Spring Bike Fling
The Spring Bike Fling will be held at 10 a.m. at Walker City Park; three choices for routes: 24 miles, 48 miles, 36 miles. “Hack and Back” is our theme. To sign up, go to https://www.BikeReg.com/spring-bike-fling
Fri.-Sun., July 15-17
WHA Class of ‘82
The Walker-Hackensack Class of 1982 will have their 40-year “Let’s Reconnect” class reunion in Walker the weekend of July 15-17. Please contact Kirsten Eggena at (218) 232-4529 or Theresa Bilben at (218) 556-3980 for more information.
