Wednesday, March 24
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church will be at the Laporte School bus garage, distribution from 4:30-6 p.m. or sooner if we run out of bundles. Distribution via drive-by. Bundles will be assembled in the heated bus garage and moved outdoors for loading. Because some folks have not had a chance to receive a vaccination or have underlying health concerns, please continue to wear masks to demonstrate your love for all. Go to this link to let us know what time you plan to arrive: https://forms.gle/t3myjGp87cmfTBEC8
Saturday, March 27
Heartland Symphony concert
The Heartland Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Concert will be a virtual production due to COVID-19 restrictions as well as player and audiencehealth considerations. HSO Musical Director Ryan Webber will host a compilation of previous concerts that will premier March 27 at 2 p.m, available to watch on the HSO website HeartlandSymphony.com and YouTube channel.
Sat.-Sun., Mar. 27-28
Conversations with Copland
The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra presents “Conversations with Copland” This all-Copland concert features ‘Appalachian Spring’ and includes commentary from portrayers of Aaron Copland and choreographer Martha Graham, who collaborated to create this enduring American classic. In person tickets are $22 plus fees for March 27, 7 p.m. and March 28, 3 p.m. Live stream tickets are $18 plus fees for March 28 at 3 p.m. The venue is the Bluebelle Event Center, 4710 Jacks Road NW, Bemidji. Go to https://bluebelleevents.com/ Seating will be physically distanced; each attendee must being and wear a face mask; a limited number of tickets will be sold.
Sunday, March 28
Palm Sunday-Trinity Luth., C.L.
Trinity Lutheran Church ELCA, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Palm Sunday Worship at 10:30 a.m. with communion. All are welcome.
Thursday, April 1
Maundy Thursday worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, ELCA, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Maundy Thursday worship at 5:30 p.m., with communion. All are welcome.
Friday, April 2
Good Friday worship at Trinity
Trinity Lutheran Church, ELCA, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Good Friday worship at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Sunday, April 4
Easter Sunday worship at Trinity
Trinity Lutheran Church, ELCA, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to worship at 10:30 a.m. with communion. Please call for reservations for Easter Sunday: (218) 335-6393 All are welcome.
Thursday, April 22
Preview to Preschool, Open House
Preview to Preschool will be held from 6-7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran School, Walker. This is an intro to preschool and pre-kindergarten for parents and children ages 3 or 4 by sept. 4. Preschool-8th Grade Open House and registration will be held from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Visit classrooms, meet teachers, register for the 2021-22 school year. All are welcome. Immanuel is located 0.5 mi. east of the Y Junction on Hwy. 200 south of Walker.
