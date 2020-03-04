Events and activities
Ruby’s Pantry online guest acc’t.
Starting March 1, every Ruby’s Pantry guest will need to have a Ruby’s Pantry Online Guest Account. You can set up your account at www.rubyspantry.org OR we will help you. Ruby’s Pantry-Laporte has two times available to stop by and get your account set up: March 17, 2-3:30 p.m. or March 19, 6-7:30 p.m., both at Trinity Lutheran Church, 150 Second St. NE, Laporte. You also can sign up for your account at the next Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry at Laporte School (usually the fourth Wed. of the month), but it would save time to sign up ahead. Please note: you only need to create an account ONCE, which will be good at any Ruby’s Pantry site.
Tools for Caregivers sessions
Powerful Tools for Caregivers sessions will be offered Wednesday afternoons, March 18, 25, April 1, 8, 15 and 22, 1-2:30 p.m., at Union Congregational Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. This program can provide you with the tools you need to take care of yourself while caring for others. To register call Theresa Eclov, Faith in Action, 675-5435 or cassfia@uslink.net. Suggested donation for Caregiver Helpbook, $30.
Free occupational therapy scrn’g
Free occupational therapy screenings for children 0-12 years is available at CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids. Call 218-616-3021 for appt.
D1 Kids Club Support Group
A support group for youth with type 1 diabetes and their families at CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids. Call 218-255-3684 for dates and times.
Wednesday, March 4
BYOK Family Fun Night
Bring Your Own Kids to the Park Rapids Area HS between 3-6 p.m. There will be fun for everyone from tots to teens.
Thursday, March 5
Grief Support Group
A grief support group, hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one, is held the first Thursday of each month, 2-3:30 p.m., in CHI St. Joseph’s Health South Lobby Conference Room.
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 1-3 p.m. first Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Sunday, March 8
Winter Fundraiser in Laporte
The Laporte American Legion Auxiliary will hold a winter fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lakeport Town Hall by the water tower in Laporte. Fabulous soups and chilis, plus sandwiches, dessert and beverage for a free will offering. Also bake sale. Proceeds support veterans and community programs.
Monday, March 9
Garden class
Mary Parrish will hold a garden class at 1:30 p.m. at The Hub in Hackensack.
Tuesday, March 10
Hack Lions Board
The Hackensack Lions Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at the Hackensack Hub.
Cass Public Health clinic
Cass County Public Health will hold a clinic with foot care at 12:30 p.m. at the Hackensack Hub.
Wednesday, March 11
Lenten worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Hackensack Lenten worship
St. Paul’s Lutheran and Union (UCC) churches in Hackensack will hold joint midweek Lenten services Wednesdays March 4-April 1 at 5:30 p.m. with soup supper to follow. Tonight’s service is at Union Church (UCC).
AARP free tax prep
AARP free tax preparation at The Hub, Hackensack, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, March 12
Retired Military Group
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets second Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Cottage Cafe in Menahga. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 with questions.
Y Weight? Support Group
Meeting for CHI St. Joseph’s Health weight-loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Held at 5:00 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month in lower level conference rooms B and C.
Sunday, March 15
Food Shelf fundraiser
A Bingo fundraiser and raffle for the Hackensack Food Shelf will be held at the Hackensack Hub. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Raffle item is a Thermos Grill with separate heating element and tray. Raffle tickets for $2 at Share and Care.
Monday, March 16
Tech class at The Hub
Bill Kennedy will hold a free tech class at 1 p.m. at the Hub in Hackensack.
Tuesday, March 17
TRIAD potluck
Cass County TRIAD will hold a potluck at noon at The Hub.
Hack faith community b’fst
The Hackensack Area Faith Community Breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. at Union Congregational Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Guest speakers are Doug Weiss and Barbara Man of Balsam Moon who will speak about living sustainably. Free-will offering. Reservations can be made by contacting Union Congregational Church by March 15, Mon-Thurs., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at (218) 675-6300.
Wednesday, March 18
Lenten worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Hackensack Lenten worship
St. Paul’s Lutheran and Union (UCC) churches in Hackensack will hold joint midweek Lenten services Wednesdays March 4-April 1 at 5:30 p.m. with soup supper to follow. Tonight’s service is at St. Paul’s Lutheran.
AARP free tax prep
AARP free tax preparation at The Hub, Hackensack, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, March 19
Special speaker at The Hub
The Hackensack Hub will hold a potluck, with special speaker from the Hackensack Game Changers.
Headwaters Stroke Support
St. Joseph’s Home Care provides free stroke support group meetings on the third Thursday of month at St. Joseph’s HR conference room in Park Rapids from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Business After Hours
The next Business After Hours will be held at the Lucky Moose in Walker, hosted by the Toastmasters, 5-7 p.m. Join us for a fun-filled evening after work. Bring a business card, along with $2, for split the pot and prize drawings.
Sunday, March 22
Bemidji Symphony-save the date!
“Dancing by Design,” a dance-filled fundraiser for the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra, will be held March 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hampton Inn and Suites, Bemidji. $50 per ticket; mailed invitations coming soon!
Monday, March 23
Garden class
Mary Parrish will hold a garden class at 1:30 p.m. at The Hub in Hackensack.
Tuesday, March 24
Grief Support Group in Walker
Grief support and education in Walker is offered for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. Free and open to the public; fourth Tuesday of the month, Calvary Church, Walker, 2-3:30 p.m. Call (218) 732-4552 for more information.
Wednesday, March 25
Lenten worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Hackensack Lenten worship
St. Paul’s Lutheran and Union (UCC) churches in Hackensack will hold joint midweek Lenten services Wednesdays March 4-April 1 at 5:30 p.m. with soup supper to follow. Tonight’s service is at Union Church (UCC).
AARP free tax prep
AARP free tax preparation at The Hub, Hackensack, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Monday, March 30
Firearms Safety Training
Firearms Safety Training will be offered Mondays and Thursdays starting March 30 through April 23, at The Hub in Hackensack. First night session, 6-8:30 p.m. to allow for registration. Subsequent sessions, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free; must be at least age 11 by March 30. Mandatory range day May 2 at Northstar Range north of Walker. Pre-register by calling Denny Ganz at (218) 244-4232.
Mon.-Tue., Mar. 30-31
Linen sale
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Linen Sale, sponsored by St. Joseph’s Health Auxiliary. Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Lower Level Conference Room B/C.
Wednesday, April 1
Lenten worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Hackensack Lenten worship
St. Paul’s Lutheran and Union (UCC) churches in Hackensack will hold joint midweek Lenten services Wednesdays March 4-April 1 at 5:30 p.m. with soup supper to follow. Tonight’s service is at St. Paul’s Lutheran.
Thursday, April 2
Grief Support Group
A grief support group, hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one, is held the first Thursday of each month, 2-3:30 p.m., in CHI St. Joseph’s Health South Lobby Conference Room.
Holy Week, April 5-12
Holy Week Union Congr. Church
Union Congregational Church, Hackensack, will hold the following Holy Week services: Palm Sunday, April 5, 9:30 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 9, 5:30 p.m.; Good Friday, April 10 jointly with St. Paul’s Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.; and Easter Sunday, April 12, 9:30 p.m.
Holy Week St. Paul’s Lutheran
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack, will hold the following Holy Week services: Palm Sunday, April 5, 9 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 9, 5:30 p.m. jointly with Union Congr. Church; Good Friday, April 10, 5:30 p.m.; and Easter Sunday, April 12, sunrise vigil at 7 a.m., light breakfast, 8 a.m., and Easter worship, 9 a.m.
Saturday, May 23
Childbirth Preparation
Classes are designed for the seventh, eighth and ninth months of pregnancy. CHI St. Joseph’s Lower Level Conf. Rm., 6-9 p.m. The next Saturday session is May 23. To register go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.
