Events and activities
Kids’ Club, Youth Group
White Oak Bible Chapel, Akeley will hold in person Kids Club/Youth Group each Wednesday, starting Sept. 16, 5-7 p.m., for ages pre-school to 12th grade. Worship music, lessons, games, discussion, free meal and weeky rooster hunts. Drop-off time starts at 4 p.m.; dinner at 5 p.m., andwe go until 7 p.m. For more info find us on Facebook; email whiteoakbiblechapel@live.com; or call (218) 652-3848.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Crossing Arts Creativity Kits
Crossing Arts in Brainerd will distribute Creativity Kits at multiple locations this month: at Crossing Arts in Brainerd and at Frandsen Bank and Trust branches in Baxter, Crosslake and Nisswa. Kits will be availabe on tables out front and bank volunteers will be handing out kits at the parking lots. The kits have two art projects, a coloring sheet and more. This month’s kit features artwork by artists Karen Cheney, Laurel LaBorde, Lisa Jordan, Cindy Buxton and Lori Norman. Free to anyone. Kids limited to the first 200 at Crossing Arts; Frandsen Bank will have an additional 200 available at their three locations. First come, first served.
Ethnic Fest cancelled
The Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce announces with regret the cancellation of Ethnic Fest Sept. 12, 2020, due to uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Jolly Jammers in Akeley
Join the Jolly Jammers the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Akeley Methodist Church. If you play an instrument, sing or have a listening ear, you are welcome. Microphones and electric power furnished. Seating will be spaced for safety. Bring a treat to share; beverages provided. For more info call 652-2885.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Hackensack Legion Breakfast
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs OR French toast with eggs and bacon; coffee and juice for $7. Proceeds support youth scholarships. Masks are required and social distancing observed.
Fri.-Sun., Sept. 25-27
Hack Chainsaw Event cancelled
The Hackensack Area Chamber of Commerce regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2020 Chainsaw Carving Event. They look forward to seeing everyone in 2021.
Friday, Sept. 25
FIA curbside Booya fundraiser
Faith in Action for Cass County will hold its annual fall Booya Feed as a curbside pick-up event, 4:30-6 p.m., at Union Church, Hackensack. Reservations encouraged but drive-ups accepted. To make a reservation, call 675-5435 or find Faith in Action on Facebook. Deadlines for resrvations is noon on Sept. 25.
Oct. 3-10
Festival of Sukkot
Torah Keepers are invited to attend Yahuah’s annual Sacred Festival of Sukkot (Tabernacles) Oct. 3-10. For location, times, questions, call (218) 766-8176.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.