Wed., Sept. 28
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leer Title and Bob and Nita Eagle Frink, CCHS members.
Walker Rotary Live Auction
Walker Rotary’s live auction will run from 6-9 p.m. Watch on Leech Lake TV channel 21.5 or leechlaketv.org, bulletin Channel 1 Live Event. Or gather at Portage Brewing (appetizers by Super1 Foods). View auction items beginning Sept. 15 on leechlaketv.org, Facebook (Walker Rotary 5580) or the Rotary website at www.clubrunner.ca/walker. On Sept. 28 at 5 p.m., call 218-547-2330 for bid number. Starting at 6 p.m., call same phone number to place a bid. Proceeds support community projects and charities.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Library storytime
Walker Public Library Book Club meets the last Thursday of the month Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in for this month’s title.
Friday, Sept. 30
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leech Lake TV and Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Final Pancake Breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their final pancake breakfast of 2022 from 8-11 a.m. at the Community Building, east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. Free-will donation with proceeds going to the Lions to support community projects. Menu: buttermilk pancakes, sausage, coffee/water/juice and condiments. The Hack Lions’ Pancake Breakfasts will resume in spring 2023.
Wed., Oct. 5
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Thurs., Oct. 6
Lions Turkey Dinner
The Hackensack Lions will serve their annual turkey dinner with all the fixings from 4-7 p.m. at the Hackensack Community Building. Free-will donations accepted with proceeds going back to the community.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Climate Change in N. Minn.
“The Challenge of Climate Change in Northern Minnesota” will be held at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. Keynote speaker, panel discussion, Q&A session. Registration fee $10 for event and lunch. Pre-register by Oct. 1. Go to www.deep-portage.org/public-programs or call Deep Portage at (218) 682-2325.
Magnificat at St. Agnes
The Lady of the Lakes Magnificat welcomes bishop Daniel Felton as speaker at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker. Registration is at 8:30 a.m., breakfast at 9 a.m., cost is $20. Register by Oct. 6, call Lorri at (218) 507-0953, or Jeanette at (218) 252-2777.
Wed., Oct. 12
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Military group meets
The Military Group will meet at 6 p.m. at The Outpost, Huntersville. Service members, bring anyone you wish. This is a open group. Come enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn for more info at (218) 652-4378.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m., at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. New members welcome. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.
Wed., Oct. 19
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Bead People at the Library
Make Bead People with Jamie Lee, 1-3:30 p.m., Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. Lee will teach the story of the Bead People Peace Project. Free class for ages 7 and up; registration required. Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in to sign up.
Stone pendant drilling/ Library
Learn stone pendant drilling with Jamie Lee, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. Learn techniques of drilling through stone and glass with a diamond bit, wire wrapping and creative design. Participants will create their own stone and glass pendant. Free class for adults; registration required. Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in to sign up.
Wed., Oct. 26
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Library storytime
Walker Public Library Book Club meets the last Thursday of the month Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in for this month’s title.
